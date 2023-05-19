Vention announces worldwide on-demand remote support through its 3rd generation pendant technology

MONTREAL, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Vention , the company behind the cloud-based Manufacturing Automation Platform ( MAP ), announced today the release of Remote Support, allowing manufacturers to receive on-demand, high-priority automation and deployment support from Vention's Customer Success Team.

On-demand remote support and 3rd generation pendant technology (CNW Group/Vention) (PRNewswire)

This new release is accessible through Vention's 3rd generation pendant technology, which features a double built-in camera, voice streaming, HMI screen sharing, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a powerful 13 inches touchscreen display to make remote support simple and enjoyable.

"As industrial automation is being democratized, the emerging class of practitioners are expecting the same level of customer service they receive from their favorite B2C companies," says Etienne Lacroix, CEO of Vention. "We are talking minutes to initiate a customer support intervention with full contextual awareness of the equipment hardware and software."

An unparalleled service experience

As customer expectations are rapidly rising in terms of assistance, the introduction of Remote Support became a natural evolution of the Vention Manufacturing Automation Platform. Upon initiating a support call with Vention, the customer success team will gain full awareness of the machine, from the hardware and firmware versions, to real-time I/O state, to the program running on Vention's MachineMotion controller. This step ensures timely support and active user guidance can be provided efficiently by our Vention Customer Success team who consistently provides service level above 96% for response time within the promised time. With more than 16,000 equipment pieces already deployed, the company consistently achieves a world-class net promoter score above 75.

Unique features and technical advancements

Vention's newest pendant, Pendant V3, will allow manufacturers to benefit from Remote Support experience:

Connect to Vention's Customer Success Team in under 10 minutes for unlimited troubleshooting and fast issue resolution;

Utilize built-in front and back-facing cameras, Wi-Fi connectivity, pendant 13 inches / HMI screen sharing, voice streaming, chat functionality, and a powerful touchscreen display;

Allow Vention's Customer Success Team access to your detailed machine configuration and program to implement instant changes;

Reduce equipment downtime, upkeep costs, and servicing lead time while improving productivity with efficient troubleshooting and issue resolution.

Remote Support will be unveiled and showcased live at the Automate Show in Detroit, Michigan from May 22 to May 25th. Visit Vention's booth #4818 to see remote support in action and experience world-class remote support from the team democratizing industrial automation.

About Vention

Vention helps some of the most innovative manufacturers automate their production floors in just a few days through a democratized user experience. Vention's digital manufacturing automation platform allows clients to design, automate, order, and deploy automated equipment directly from their web browsers. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Berlin and Boston, Vention's 360 employees serve 3,000+ customers on five continents and 25 manufacturing industries.

Over the years, the company was awarded many business and industry recognitions. In 2022 only, the company was awarded the prestigious Deloitte 2022 Technology Fast 50m, Report on Business Canada's top growing company, and Best Work Place (for professional development).

For more information, visit vention.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

*MachineMotion, MachineLogic, MachineCloud, and Vention are trademarks of Vention Inc.

Vention logo (CNW Group/Vention) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vention