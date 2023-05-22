Hitachi Vantara Secures the State of Arizona's Critical Water Resources with Modern Data Management and Analytics

Centralized data from 330,000 distributed water resources leads to better insights, improving sustainable water use for the state's 7 million residents

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the modern infrastructure, data management and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced that the Arizona Department of Water Resources has selected Hitachi Vantara's Pentaho Data Catalog to centralize, categorize, sort and analyze trusted data across 330,000 distributed water resources in the state. The solution is part of the State of Arizona's efforts to bolster sustainability and resource management and secure the future of water for the Grand Canyon State's 7 million residents amid the broader water supply challenges facing the Southwest.

To effectively manage Arizona's water supply, the Department of Water Resources collects, stores and conducts analysis on reported water uses of nearly 6 trillion gallons per year across thousands of wells and surface water sources. By analyzing data against records of geolocation coordinates, depth to water and uses, the agency is better equipped to establish the adjudication of water rights with trusted, accurate data. Without a metadata repository, staff had difficulty finding important data sets, leading the organization to focus on automating data quality to support its staff and resources. Considering the ongoing drought and reduced water supply from the Colorado River, having a data-driven approach to water management is absolutely crucial.

Hitachi Vantara's Pentaho Data Catalog provides intelligent data discovery, classification and visualization of relationships, allowing the department to use machine learning and automation to recognize different structured data types, including geospatial data. Hitachi Vantara's technology enabled the Arizona Department of Water Resources to employ machine learning algorithms to sample legacy records at scale, generate accompanying metadata and categorize that data by key relationships. The Hitachi Vantara Pentaho Data Catalog makes all that visible via an easy-to-use, integrated and centralized dashboard. As a result, the department can now understand, integrate and analyze its unique and critical data sets to meet the needs of Arizona's water users, planners and decision makers.

"We're excited about Hitachi Vantara's Data Catalog. All we need to do is type in 'well,' and this Hitachi Vantara solution delivers an accurate, comprehensive report of hundreds of instances of that data element in our transactional databases, data warehouse and document management system, and spatial data is ready for export. It is saving us so much time," said Lisa Williams, manager, Office of Enterprise Data Management at the State of Arizona's Department of Water Resources. "Having a centralized metadata repository enables our staff and consultants to quickly understand that data, and its complete lineage so we know the provenance of the data. It also frees up time for our people to analyze and manage groundwater conditions."

"Helping the planet and improving business operations go hand-in-hand. In both cases, data is the underlying key to success," said Maggie Laird, head of Lumada Software business and corporate sustainability, Hitachi Vantara. "With natural water supplies at their lowest levels in decades, having an accurate view of data helps the State of Arizona better protect, conserve and enhance water supplies in a bold, thoughtful and innovative manner."

Hitachi Vantara helps customers achieve sustainability benchmarks by harnessing data for improved insights and more efficient operations, including helping South African Information and Communications Technology company Gijima reduce energy consumption by more than 60%, enabling German manufacturer Blechwarenfabrik Limburg GmbH to save more than half a million euros in energy costs, and empowering Australia's Golden Grove Nursery to improve its irrigation practices by 30%.

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., delivers the intelligent data platforms, infrastructure systems and digital expertise that supports more than 80% of the Fortune 100. To learn how Hitachi Vantara turns businesses from data-rich to data-driven through agile digital processes, products and experiences, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

