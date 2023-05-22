LOCUS ROBOTICS TO SHOWCASE HEAVY PAYLOAD VECTOR AND MAX AT AUTOMATE 2023 IN DETROIT

Leading Provider of Autonomous Mobile Robots to Highlight Full End-to-End Product Movement Capabilities for Manufacturing and Industrial Applications

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, a global leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), today announced it will be showcasing its new heavyweight payload AMRs at Automate 2023 in Detroit. Locus Robotics will feature its revolutionary Vector and Max models, alongside its cutting-edge LocusONE warehouse automation platform. The event will take place from May 22-25, 2023.

Automate, known for its convergence of innovation, technology, and automation, provides an ideal platform to demonstrate the advanced heavy-capacity capabilities of their award-winning AMR solutions. With a focus on enhancing manufacturing and warehouse productivity and efficiency, Locus Robotics has revolutionized the industry with its dynamic, fully integrated and coordinated material movement platform.

Product Showcase

Locus Vector , the innovative and nimble AMR designed for small to medium payloads designed for high-productivity material handling and logistics applications. Built with an industrial strength chassis, omnidirectional mobility, and compact design, Vector can be deployed in a wide range of environments, tackling a variety of material handling tasks requiring payload capacities up to 600 lbs. Using state-of-the-art sensors and algorithms Vector can seamlessly maneuver through dynamic warehouse environments, significantly reducing cycle times and improving order fulfillment rates. , the innovative and nimble AMR designed for small to medium payloads designed for high-productivity material handling and logistics applications. Built with an industrial strength chassis, omnidirectional mobility, and compact design, Vector can be deployed in a wide range of environments, tackling a variety of material handling tasks requiring payload capacities up to 600 lbs. Using state-of-the-art sensors and algorithms Vector can seamlessly maneuver through dynamic warehouse environments, significantly reducing cycle times and improving order fulfillment rates.

Locus Max, is the high-mobility AMR built to handle larger payloads with ease. Max combines high maneuverability, unparalleled strength, and stability with intelligent task allocation capabilities, making it ideal for material handling in demanding manufacturing and industrial settings. With its ability to autonomously transport heavy items, Max promises to revolutionize workflow efficiency and safety standards within warehouses. , is the high-mobility AMR built to handle larger payloads with ease. Max combines high maneuverability, unparalleled strength, and stability with intelligent task allocation capabilities, making it ideal for material handling in demanding manufacturing and industrial settings. With its ability to autonomously transport heavy items, Max promises to revolutionize workflow efficiency and safety standards within warehouses.

In addition, Locus will highlight LocusONE, the industry's first data science-driven warehouse automation platform for enterprise-wide AMR deployments & performance management in brownfield or greenfield environments. The LocusONE platform supports the wide range of material movement needs found in today's fulfillment and distribution warehouses, enabling facilities of any size to operate a single, coordinated fleet encompassing multiple AMR form factors. The platform's intuitive interface empowers warehouse operators with real-time, actionable insights enabling them to monitor, manage, and optimize their operations with ease.

"We are thrilled to unveil our game-changing Vector and Max AMRs at the prestigious Automate Show," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "These revolutionary robots, combined with our powerful LocusONE software platform, empower manufacturing and warehouse operators to transform their operations, boost productivity, and streamline their product movement and fulfillment workflows within a single, coordinated platform. We invite attendees to experience firsthand the immense potential of our cutting-edge technology."

By seamlessly integrating humans and robots, Locus Robotics offers a new paradigm in warehouse efficiency, empowering businesses to achieve unmatched productivity and stay ahead in today's dynamic market.

To see live demos of Vector, Max, and LocusONE, visit Locus Robotics at Booth #4432 at the Automate Show in Detroit. For more information, please visit www.locusrobotics.com.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is the world leader in revolutionary, enterprise-level, warehouse automation solution, incorporating powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve product movement and productivity 2–3X. Named to the Inc. 500 two years in a row, and winning over 17 industry and technology awards, the Locus solution dramatically increases order fulfillment productivity, lowers operational costs, and improves workplace quality, safety, and ergonomics for workers.

Supporting more than 100+ of the world's top brands and deployed at 250+ sites around the world, Locus Robotics enables retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses to efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of today's fulfillment environments. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

