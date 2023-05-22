Solid Solutions Acquires GRM Consulting and 3DPRINTUK to Expand its Service Offerings for Engineers and Manufacturers Across the UK and Beyond

RICHMOND, Va., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solid Solutions, a UK-based technology and business solutions partner for design engineers and manufacturers, has acquired GRM Consulting and 3DPRINTUK.

Based in Leamington Spa, England, GRM provides design optimization services and software, with special expertise in advanced simulation, composite materials, and analysis. For 20 years, product designers in industries such as automotive, motorsports, aerospace, rail, and medical have engaged GRM to help them solve complex engineering problems.

3DPRINTUK, headquartered in London, England, is the leading UK-based 3D printing service bureau. Thousands of clients across the UK rely on their expert service and industrial-grade production systems for on-demand additive manufacturing of prototypes, tooling, and end use parts.

A focus on services

These recent moves follow TriMech's acquisition of Solid Solutions in 2022, which brought together hundreds of technical specialists from across North America, the UK, and Ireland. Expanding their simulation consultancy team and adding 3D printing services with these two acquisitions helps Solid Solutions further expand its offerings. Along with the acquisition of recruitment specialists Solid People earlier this year, Solid Solutions continues to build a comprehensive set of services to help support its clients from design through production.

Alan Sampson is TriMech's Global CEO. He said that since Solid Solutions became part of TriMech, the integrated business has delivered on its strategy to expand and diversify service offerings.

"We're always seeking to enhance our position as the best-in-class partner to the advanced design, engineering, and manufacturing sectors across the globe. Bringing in the teams from both GRM and 3DPRINTUK sets the stage for further growth in key service areas. Each of these well-established, growing businesses provides an excellent foundation to build upon."

Opportunities for collaboration and growth

GRM's Managing Director Martin Gambling explained that his team uses a unique combination of deep expertise, proven methodologies, and advanced software to accelerate complex designs and shave hours off the product development lifecycle. Specialties include stress analysis, non-linear FEA (finite element analysis), CFD (computational fluid dynamics), light-weighting, composite engineering and topology optimization.

"We work in the most demanding sectors, with fast-moving clients who continually innovate and push design boundaries. Working in Formula 1™, we are proud to have supplied the team winning the Driver's Championship for 17 of the last 18 years. I'm looking forward to capitalizing on the size and strength of a larger technical team, which will help us deploy even more resources to tackle complex challenges."

3DPRINTUK, founded in 2011, are specialists in low-volume production using SLS (selective laser sintering) and MJF (multi-jet fusion) additive manufacturing systems, along with post-processing capabilities. They bridge the gap between prototype and injection molding for clients spanning a range of sectors, from consumer products to marine to aerospace.

CEO Nick Allen said he is excited about the opportunities for growth.

"Serving as the dedicated 3D printing services team for the Solid Solutions Group, and tapping into their diverse client base, gives us a chance to share our expertise more widely. We'll also have a chance to collaborate with TriMech's Advanced Manufacturing Services experts in North America and work internationally to deploy best practices and emerging technologies for our clients."

The right mix of tools for the job

Sampson said that more specialized offerings in key areas are becoming increasingly important to engineering and manufacturing clients.

"Clients are seeking more depth of expertise and a single technology partner who can advise and guide them, while providing products and services that influence all aspects of their business. Professional, reliable services fill clients' gaps quickly and keep their work on track. And adding these new services enhances our ability to always bring the right mix of tools to the job."

Leadership will remain consistent at both GRM Consulting and 3DPRINTUK.

For more information, visit TriMech.com, GRM-Consulting.co.uk or 3DPRINT-UK.co.uk.

About TriMech

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richmond, VA, TriMech is a leading technology and business solutions partner for designers, engineers, and manufacturers. It works with top software and hardware partners, including Dassault Systèmes, CNC Software, Stratasys, and Artec, and its experts provide computer-aided design and engineering software, additive and subtractive manufacturing solutions, and associated training, consulting, implementation, and staff augmentation services for clients across a variety of industries.

Its tools support 3D modeling, simulation, virtual replication, and collaboration, as well as data management, configure-price-quote automation, product lifecycle management, and enterprise resource planning. TriMech has grown to have more than 50 locations across four countries – the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland – serving more than 30,000 clients with over 650 employees. TriMech is a portfolio company of Sentinel Capital Partners, a U.S. private equity firm.

Visit TriMech.com.

About GRM Consulting

GRM Consulting is a design engineering consultancy based in England. The team specializes in all major CAE (computer-aided engineering) techniques and provides services and software solutions. Within GRM's core is the development and application of design optimization methodologies to solve complex engineering problems in the most efficient, cost-effective way. GRM's vision is to be the first choice for optimized engineering design solutions for organizations all over the world.

Visit GRM-Consulting.co.uk.

About 3DPRINTUK

3DPRINTUK are specialists in low volume production using state-of-the-art SLS and MJF 3D printing systems. Their aim is to bridge the void between prototype and injection molding and make the best plastic parts possible. With more than 10 years' experience, the 3DPRINTUK team has mastered the process of printing parts using both SLS and MJF technology, with no need for support material, virtually no layer lines, and short turnaround times, all of which combine to produce accurate, robust parts, time and time again.

Visit 3DPRINT-UK.co.uk.

