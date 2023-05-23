Builders Capital Raises Additional $500 Million of New Capital, Prepares to Fund Billions of New Home Construction Loans This Year

PUYALLUP, Wash., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders Capital announced today that it has raised an additional $500 Million of new capital to address the needs of home builders and developers, in addition to the $300 Million announced last week. This new capital will help Builders Capital continue their rapid growth and fill the gap in new home construction financing left behind from the recent banking challenges. Builders Capital is preparing to originate billions in new construction loan volume in the back half of the year for builders and developers across the country.

"We've always served a very important role in the capital stack for builders, but the demand for our offerings has accelerated even faster due to recent banking disruptions and builder confidence continuing to climb," said Rob Trent, Builders Capital CEO. According to the latest Redfin analysis, New home construction currently accounts for almost 30% of the active for-sale listings in the U.S. (up from the typical 10%). Limited existing housing inventory has put a renewed emphasis in New Construction and with the continued pressure on re-sale inventory, that demand is expected to continue. "Builder confidence hit a 10 month high this month, and we're seeing an influx of interest from builders scrambling to find a reliable lender that understands their businesses and can deliver the types of loans they need. We're uniquely positioned to deliver on that need and scale rapidly to meet the demand," said Trent.

Builders Capital has grown from a small regional lender to a national private lending powerhouse, differentiating themselves from most private lenders by focusing their products specifically for homebuilders and developers. "Our strong track record of loan performance and our market leading platform provide us unique access to the capital markets; that reliable access to capital allows us to consistently deliver for our customers," said Arik Prawer, Co-President and head of Capital Markets at Builders Capital.

About Builders Capital

Builders Capital is the nation's largest private construction lender, offering innovative financing solutions to a wide spectrum of developers and homebuilders. Loan products include options for Acquisition, Development, Construction, and Bridge financing, in the form of single asset loans, portfolio loans, and revolving credit facilities. In addition to financing opportunities, Builders Capital borrowers can leverage national accounts for material purchase discounts, and access cutting edge technology for project management, accounting, and BIM technology tools. Builders Capital is headquartered in Puyallup, Washington, with regional sales offices across the country. The management team at Builders Capital brings over 100 years of expertise in residential construction lending, home building, real estate development, and loan servicing.

To learn more about Builders Capital, visit www.builderscapital.com

View original content:

SOURCE Builders Capital