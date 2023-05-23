CONAGRA BRANDS RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE 50 MOST COMMUNITY-MINDED COMPANIES IN THE UNITED STATES FOR THE FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced it has been named an honoree of The Civic 50, which recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in the nation. An initiative by Points of Light, the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change, The Civic 50 provides a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and resources to drive social impact in their communities and company.

"We are honored to be recognized by Points of Light as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the U.S.," said Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer, Conagra Brands. "At Conagra, we strive to do the right thing and uplift the communities where we live and work. This recognition demonstrates our commitment to doing just that."

"Companies play a critical role in creating thriving, participatory communities," said Diane Quest, interim president and CEO, Points of Light. "Companies like Conagra Brands set a model for others, showing how to best use employee talent, business assets and integration to create meaningful impact, and we're thrilled to uplift and celebrate their work as an honoree of The Civic 50 2023."

Conagra is deeply motivated to advance its culture of belonging and gives back to help address food insecurity. Below are just a few of the many Conagra initiatives in fiscal year 22 which aimed to accelerate change within communities across the United States:

Nourish our Communities Grants : For more than 25 years, Conagra has encouraged employees to nominate effective nonprofits for grants which are then reviewed by an all-employee panel. The program awarded 23 grants totaling $350 ,000 to nonprofits to help create positive social impact in the communities where Conagra employees live and work.





Supporting Social Justice: In an effort to create community connections, as well as strengthen and sustain relationships with individuals from underrepresented backgrounds, Conagra partners with community and social justice organizations, funds scholarships, invests in diverse suppliers and builds awareness among employees. To support diverse students, Conagra has formed partnerships with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the Hispanic Scholarship Fund to help ensure students receive fair access to quality higher education opportunities by providing scholarships and other services that prepare them for their future careers.





Shine the Light on Hunger Campaign : Based in Omaha , Conagra leads an annual community-wide call-to-action to raise food, funds and awareness of the issue of hunger. Conagra employees and community members rallied together to raise the equivalent of more than nine million meals.





Month of Service : Each year, thousands of employee volunteers connect with nonprofit organizations through projects that benefit their communities. Nearly 1,200 employees volunteered over 4,300 hours of their time across 108 community service projects at nonprofits located in 22 states, Canada and Mexico .





Product Donations : Conagra donated more than 20.1 million pounds of food to Feeding America and its network of food banks located throughout the United States , which is the equivalent of more than 16 million meals.





United for Change: Conagra conducts an annual employee fundraising campaign called United for Change, supporting United Way and their member agencies, American Civil Liberties Union Foundation and Human Rights Watch. The campaign is designed to increase employees' understanding of the root causes of poverty while also prioritizing issues of racial and social justice. More than 2,300 employees from 36 facility and office locations across the United States , Mexico and Canada raised more than $524,000 to help these organizations provide essential community programs that support financial stability, alleviate root causes of poverty, protect human rights and advance civil liberties for our neighbors.

To learn more about Conagra Brands' corporate social responsibility initiatives, please see the company's Citizenship Report.

To view the full report and see the full list of The Civic 50 2023 honorees, visit www.pointsoflight.org/the-civic-50.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.ConagraBrands.com.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org.

