HiBob's CPO Recognized as a Top Leader in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion by Mogul

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBob, the company behind Bob, the modern HR platform that powers productivity, engagement and retention, today is proud to announce its Chief People Officer, Nirit Peled Muntz has been named to Mogul's Top 100 list of People Leaders and CHROs.

HiBob CPO makes Mogul Top 100 CHROs list (PRNewsfoto/HiBob) (PRNewswire)

Mogul is a talent acquisition and executive search platform that acknowledges, through these awards, individuals making an impact on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) in their workplace.

HiBob is proud to have a CPO who exemplifies commitment to these values and practices, creating an inclusive workplace where all employees feel appreciated, respected, supported and empowered.

Under Nirit's leadership, HiBob achieved a gender-balanced staff with equal representation of men and women across all levels. The company offers inclusive benefits that support individuals in various life and career stages. For instance, HiBob's HiBaby policy provides extra paid time off for parents. They also have a flexible hybrid work model, allowing employees to work from anywhere, and offer 4 Bob Balance days per year when the entire company disconnects for a long weekend, prioritizing employee well-being. Additionally, a Culture Committee regularly convenes to ensure workplace values are upheld.

Nirit remarked: "I'm thrilled to have made this list and indebted to our employees - the 'Bobbers' who work as a village to deliver excellence for our customers day in and day out. They deserve to work in an inclusive, welcoming and equitable environment where they are encouraged and enabled to reach their full potential. From something as simple as being able to display pronouns on the Bob platform, which we ourselves use at HiBob, to ensuring the platform is available in many languages, when it comes to DEI&B, our work is never done. But we do what we say and we stand by our values. This can be seen in our accomplishments."

Additionally, cultural values of inclusivity are seen in the company's marketing and advertising, which uses messaging and imagery that depicts the diversity of its customer base, the wider community, together with the use of inclusive language. HiBob also believes that equity in hiring starts with the job description. Using inclusive and empathetic language in job postings and putting each candidate through the same process enables the company to reduce bias and ensure it attracts the broadest, most diverse pool of candidates possible.

"We are proud to have a CPO who is leading the charge and making a difference in the lives of our employees and the broader community. We're intentional about how we craft DEI&B strategies and empower our leaders to connect a good strategy to the right accountability because DEI&B is not only the right thing to do, it also makes good business sense," concluded Ronni Zehavi, CEO at HiBob.

About HiBob

HiBob is on a mission to transform how organizations operate in the modern world of work with its HR platform 'Bob.' Leading the way for the future workplace, Bob offers resilient, agile technology that wraps all the complexities of HR processes into a game changing, user-friendly tool that touches every employee across the business.

More than 3,000 global companies, including Cazoo, Extreme Reach, Fiverr, Happy Socks, Monzo, The&Partnership, and VaynerMedia, trust Bob to streamline their processes, make data-driven decisions, and create exceptional employee experiences. For more information about HiBob, visit www.hibob.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2083229/Nirit_Peled.jpg

Media contact:

Natalie Homer

natalie.homer@hibob.io

+44 (0)7718 188591

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HiBob