SKULLCANDY'S NEWEST OFFERING SETS A NEW STANDARD FOR WHAT TO EXPECT IN A TRUE WIRELESS EARBUD UNDER $20

The Sustainably-Minded Update to the Popular Smokin' Bud Franchise Packs in all the Standard Features One Would Typically Find in a Pricier Earbud, and Then Some

PARK CITY, Utah, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy today announced Smokin' Buds, delivering a full range of features, plus rapid charge. The new, environmentally-conscious earbuds are made with 50% certified recycled plastics, a consolidated part count and mindful battery capacity, minimizing the stress on the environment. Smokin' Buds True Wireless Earbuds are available globally at select retailers and on Skullcandy.com for $19.99 MSRP.

A fresh take on Skullcandy's highly-popular "Smokin' Buds" franchise, which originally launched in 2009, the all-new Smokin' Buds are thoughtfully designed. By zeroing in on technology and features to support a stellar audio experience – including expertly tuned drivers and EQ modes – the earbuds deliver clear, full range sound backed by impressive bass depth.

"With 25% of earbud sales happening in the under $30 price range, we aimed to provide a better option that would mitigate the environmental impact of this popular, high-volume category," said Jason Luthman, Director of Global Product Management, Skullcandy. "These buds pack a serious punch with a full range of sound you'd expect from higher-priced earbuds — all while putting less stress on the outdoor playgrounds we love."

Made with 50% certified recycled plastics, 100% recyclable packaging, a consolidated part count and mindful battery capacity, Smokin' Buds boast a reduced overall carbon footprint of just 2.67kg. The buds feature up to 20 hours of battery – 8 hours in the buds and an additional 12 hours in the case. With smaller, more efficient batteries, Skullcandy can dramatically reduce the carbon footprint of products, while still ensuring customers get everything they need out of the earbuds.

Smokin' Buds are equipped with a comfortable and ergonomic design, which guarantees ideal fit, appearance, and noise isolation, all wrapped up in a sleek package.

Smokin' Buds True Wireless Earbuds – $19.99 MSRP

16 Hours of Battery Life

IPX7 Sweat and Water Resistant – Go on any adventure without missing a beat

Skullcandy Supreme Sound® – Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound. Premium audio quality features drivers that have been selected and expertly tuned

Music, Movie & Podcast EQ Modes – Delivers best audio quality for music, movies or podcasts

Noise Isolating Fit – Ergonomic, ovalized design provides all-day comfort and a noise-isolating fit

Call and Media Controls via Capacitive Touch – Control volume, calls, EQ modes and activate your device's local Assistant with a tap on either earbud.

Microphone in Each Earbud – Allows use of either bud solo without losing the ability to take calls

Auto On/Connect – Enjoy automatic turn on and pairing with the last device used

True Wireless via Bluetooth® 5.2 – Bluetooth® technology offering efficiency improvements and faster pairing

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is the #1 selling brand in true wireless earbuds1 under $100, on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand features The Workshop, home of custom, limited-edition audio products designed by artists and partners and hand-printed using state-of-the-art digital technology and a personal touch. Skullcandy supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com.

