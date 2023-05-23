South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. Welcomes Laurie Ferber and Supurna VedBrat to the Board of Directors

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. (SSSHI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Laurie Ferber and Supurna VedBrat as new members of the Board of Directors. Their extensive industry experience and strategic insights will further strengthen the company's leadership and support its ongoing growth initiatives.

James Tabacchi, CEO and Chairman of the Board at SSSHI, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointments, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Laurie Ferber and Supurna VedBrat to our Board of Directors. Their exceptional expertise and industry knowledge will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving financial landscape. We look forward to their contributions in shaping our strategic direction and driving our continued success."

About Laurie Ferber

With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Laurie has acquired extensive legal and business expertise through various key positions held at prominent financial institutions. As the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of MF Global Holdings Ltd., she played a pivotal role in managing legal, compliance and regulatory matters. Laurie's notable achievements in her 21 years at Goldman Sachs, included her contributions to the creation of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and the launch and leadership of the Economic Derivatives business. She is widely respected for her legal and business acumen and has served on various industry boards and committees, including the Futures Industry Association and the CFTC's Global Markets and Technology Advisory Committees.

About Supurna VedBrat

Supurna VedBrat brings a wealth of trading (fixed income and equities) and electronic trading expertise to her new role on the Board of Directors. With over 25 years of experience in the financial and technology industries, Supurna has held leadership positions at esteemed organizations such as BlackRock, Bank of America, ING Barings and IBM. Her vision and strategic approach have been instrumental in developing world-class trading organizations and driving innovation across the financial markets ecosystem. Supurna's deep understanding of market structure and her ability to navigate rapid industry changes make her a valuable addition to the board. She is also a proven talent leader and a dedicated mentor and believes in giving back serving on the Advisory Board of Women in Derivatives (WIND), contributing to the advancement of women in the workforce.

The addition of Laurie Ferber and Supurna VedBrat to SSSHI's Board of Directors reinforces the company's commitment to strong governance and positions it for further growth and innovation in the financial industry.

About South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.

South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Affiliates include South Street Securities LLC, a FINRA and SPIC member, who holds a FICC Tier 1 membership and is focused on the following businesses, repo dealer financing US Treasuries, Agency MBS, TBA mortgage origination hedging and equity finance. Matrix Applications, LLC, a technology and back-office services company, South Street Capital Management, LLC, an asset management company, and AmeriVet Securities, Inc., a FINRA and SPIC member who operates an SEC registered service-disabled veteran and minority owned broker dealer.

