Enapter AG unveils the world's first megawatt-class AEM electrolyser

SAERBECK, Germany, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) today unveiled to the public the AEM Multicore – the world's first megawatt-class AEM electrolyser for the production of green hydrogen. The megawatt electrolyser was officially unveiled in the presence of Mona Neubaur, Minister for Economic Affairs, Industry, Climate Action and Energy and Deputy Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia. With the AEM Multicore, Enapter ushers in a new era in environmentally friendly solutions for the decarbonisation of industry and the economy – and reaches an important milestone in its corporate history.

The AEM Multicore is a cost-effective alternative to conventional megawatt-class electrolysers. It features 420 core modules – so-called "AEM stacks". These are combined into a total system that can produce around 450 kilogrammes of green hydrogen per day with a purity of 99.999 per cent. By scaling up many small units into one large system, Enapter can significantly reduce the cost of green hydrogen. Enapter is already experiencing very good demand for the AEM Multicore. Orders have already been received from Europe, Asia and North America. 2023 will see Enapter focus on the construction of the first commercial AEM Multicore systems, while pre-series maturity is expected to be reached from 2024. In the medium term, the megawatt electrolyser will be produced in series at the Enapter Campus in the German climate community of Saerbeck, North Rhine-Westphalia.

Facilities for production, research and development as well as administration are being set up on the Enapter Campus, which covers more than 80,000 square metres. The research and development team has already started operations on site. Energy supply for the Enapter Campus, including all future production facilities, is covered entirely by renewable energy. To achieve complete energy self-sufficiency independent of the grid, photovoltaic systems will be used on the Enapter Campus, as well as green electricity from solar, wind and biomass plants at the nearby Saerbeck Bioenergiepark. The waste heat from the biogas plants at the Bioenergiepark will, among other things, support the heating of the buildings on the Enapter Campus.



Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CEO of Enapter: "We are very pleased to present our AEM Multicore to the public today. With the Multicore production on the Enapter Campus, we are taking a giant step towards circular production as well as cost optimisation of electrolysers. With our AEM technology, we will make hydrogen cheaper than fossil fuels in the next few years. The demand for our products is enormous: We are already the world's largest producer of electrolysers in terms of unit numbers. We are confident about our further development and look forward to helping shape a green future."

Mona Neubaur, Minister for Economic Affairs, Industry, Climate Action and Energy of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia: "Green hydrogen is a key element for the energy transition. The presentation of the AEM megawatt electrolyser is an important milestone on the way to a green and sustainable hydrogen economy. We are pleased that we were able to convince the company Enapter of North Rhine-Westphalia as a location, among other things through our state innovation funding. With this technology development, we underline our goal of bringing climate protection and industrial policy together in North Rhine-Westphalia and becoming the first climate-neutral industrial region in Europe."

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators – known as electrolysers – to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the series and mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale and any place. Their modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main office in Germany and production site in Italy.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.

