OpenFin Secures $35 Million in Series D Investment

Investment round led by Bank of America with significant participation from Pivot Investment Partners and ING Ventures

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenFin, the operating system (OS) of enterprise productivity, today announced that it has secured $35 million in Series D investment. The latest funding round was led by Bank of America with significant participation from Pivot Investment Partners and ING Ventures. Additional investors in the round include CME Ventures, CTC Venture Capital, SC Ventures and Tribeca Early Stage Partners.

The investment will be used to help accelerate the adoption of OpenFin OS across the financial industry and beyond. OpenFin's web-based OS is becoming a de facto standard in financial services for powering next-generation applications and digital experiences for employees and clients. The software is now used at more than 3,800 banks, wealth, and asset management firms in 60+ countries.

The funding round comes during a period of record growth for OpenFin driven by rapid adoption of OpenFin Workspace, the visual interface of OpenFin OS. Introduced in 2021, OpenFin Workspace includes an app launcher, notification center, universal search, an enterprise browser with default interoperability, and app store capabilities. These components help unify and simplify the end user experience across both internal and 3rd party apps, significantly enhancing productivity and reducing operational risk.

According to multiple recent surveys from Forbes Technology Council, Harvard Business Review1 and others, end users experience anywhere from 2 to 4 hours of lost productivity each day, often referred to as the "toggle tax". The wasted time stems from employees using anywhere from 7 to 35 apps a day, toggling between those apps thousands of times a day, and individually searching apps an hour a day. This translates to a cost of millions or tens of millions of dollars a year in lost productivity depending on the size of an organization.

Dinkar Jetley, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Pivot Investment Partners, said: "OpenFin provides the financial industry with a truly open workspace platform that is unrivaled when it comes to app distribution, security, interoperability, scale and governance. We have backed OpenFin's vision since 2015 and are delighted to support the company as they expand across the financial sector and beyond."

Last year, OpenFin announced its expansion into the government sector via a strategic partnership and investment from In-Q-Tel (IQT).

Mazy Dar, CEO of OpenFin said: "This is a significant milestone in OpenFin's mission to enable openness, app interoperability and end user productivity across the financial industry. OpenFin Workspace is empowering financial institutions to transform experience for their employees and their customers, replacing traditional browsers with an enterprise browser designed for work. We're delighted to welcome Bank of America as our newest strategic investor and we're grateful for the continued support from Pivot Investment Partners and so many other existing investors."

Other major OpenFin investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Barclays, DRW Venture Capital, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, NYCA Partners and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital.

