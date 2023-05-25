INFINIUM SPIRITS WIN BIG AT THE 2023 SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION

SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 2005 and based out of San Diego, California, Infinium Spirits is a family-owned global premium spirits supplier operating out of the USA with a significant global footprint for the international portfolio that now stands at 75 countries across 6 continents. Infinium announced that its brands have won a collective of 10 medals at the 23rd Annual San Francisco Spirits Competition.

Infinium's performance against entries from across the globe resulted in 6 Double Gold and 4 Gold Medals across the company's Mezcal, Whiskey, Brandy, and Vodka.

A breakdown of Infinium's Double Gold and Gold Medal winners is listed below.

DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL

Perro de San Juan Cirial - Maguey Cuishe/Cirial, San Dionisio Octepec, Oaxaca, Mexico

Templeton Distillery 6 Year Rye Whiskey, IA, United States

Templeton Distillery 10 Year Rye, IA, United States

Torres 10 Reserva Imperial, Penedès, Spain

Torres 15 Reserva Privada, Penedès, Spain

Torres 20 Hors D' Age, Penedès, Spain

GOLD MEDAL

El Gobernador Valle del Limarí, Chile

Highway Vodka, TX, United States

Perro de San Juan Negro - Maguey Espadin, San Dionisio, Oaxaca, Mexico

Jaime I Reserva de La Familia, Penedès, Spain

"Here at Infinium Spirits we are committed to showcasing the unparalleled quality of our diverse portfolio of exciting brands. We are delighted that the esteemed judging panel at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition has recognized the superior quality of our amazing portfolio of spirits brands. The endorsement of these awards will continue to elevate our brands and reflect the quality of the Infinium Spirits portfolio and our fantastic brand partners," said Shane Fitzharris, SVP Commercial, commenting on the significance of these awards.

Founded in 2000, the SFWSA is one of America's most respected international spirits events. Products are evaluated in a blind, consensual procedure ensuring the competition maintains its reputation for the highest level of integrity. Winning participants receive the awards of Double Gold, Gold, Silver, or Bronze. A medal is a testament to hard work and is a universally recognized indicator of exceptional quality and craftsmanship.

About Infinium Spirits

Established in 2005 and based out of San Diego, California, Infinium Spirits is a family-owned global premium spirits supplier. Infinium specializes in building a diverse and distinctive portfolio of award-winning spirit brands including Templeton Rye; Seagram's Vodka; Corralejo Tequila; Crystal Head Vodka; Zaya Rum; Highway Vodka; Torres Brandy; Tears of Llorona Tequila; Los Arango Tequila; Magdala Orange Liqueur; Rives Gin; Perro San Juan Mezcal and El Gobernador Pisco. For more information, visit www.infiniumspirits.com

