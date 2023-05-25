Kentik Recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm 2023 Radar Report for Network Observability

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik , the network observability company, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 GigaOm Radar Report for Network Observability . The report highlights key network observability vendors and equips IT decision-makers with the information required to select the best offerings for their business and use case requirements. Citing its unique depth in focused market segments, work with partners for extended capabilities, and the ability to rethink the observability space, the report positions Kentik as an outperformer and leader.

This GigaOm Radar Report informs and assists organizations in their selection of the solution that best suits their needs. Informed by GigaOm's "Key Criteria for Evaluating Network Observability Solutions", Kentik received a score of "Exceptional," defined as outstanding focus and execution, on six of the nine key criteria and is considered to be exceptional in the following areas:

dynamic discovery and mapping

visualization

traffic analysis

security observability

business intelligence

ease of use & usability

scalability

Additionally, Kentik's ability to forecast OpEx spending for network usage and scenario-based budget planning is another key capability that stands out from other providers. The platform arms users with insights to auto detect anomalies and emerging issues, using built-in diagnosis and potential RCA with a combination of semantically enriched algorithmic learning. The report also states that Kentik's ability to use AI to generate and surface emerging network events for proactive diagnostics, helping to battle brewing performance issues, network attacks, and/or traffic anomalies is a strength. And with the platform's ability to generate synthetic traffic, organizations' digital experience monitoring and proactive troubleshooting supports network administrators to zoom into specific tests and learn details about traffic path or application response times from anywhere in the global agent network.

"Lack of visibility makes running applications in the cloud difficult," said Avi Freedman, Co-founder, and CEO of Kentik. "Companies need a high-level view of the network with the ability to extract actionable insights across multiple environments on-prem and in the cloud. This drives Kentik to constantly look for ways to innovate and meet the evolving needs of the enterprises we serve. This GigaOm report validates our approach to network and infrastructure observability, which delivers business outcomes for customers."

