Landmark Properties Announces Closing on The Mark Knoxville in Partnership with Manulife Investment Management

Landmark's 2023 Development Starts Reach $1.1 Billion, Adding to Record $4.7 Billion Under Construction

ATHENS, Ga., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in a build-to-core joint venture with Manulife Investment Management. The Mark Knoxville, which will open doors in August 2025, will add 834 beds to the University of Tennessee housing market.

"The Mark Knoxville is the second project in our partnership with Manulife Investment Management, and it will be our fourth property near The University of Tennessee," said Landmark President and CEO Wes Rogers. "We like the underlying fundamentals of the Knoxville market and look forward to delivering more purpose-built student housing beds to area students."

Located a short walk from the northwest of campus, The Mark will offer unit types ranging from studios to five-bedroom options. The property will offer an on-property garage for resident vehicles and a shuttle bus to campus. The features and location of The Mark will make it an attractive option for students seeking luxury housing in the Knoxville market.

"We are excited to continue the growth of our partnership with Landmark with this development at the University of Tennessee, supported by local market fundamentals and Landmark's experience operating in the area," said Manulife Investment Management Managing Director Edward Dunn.

Apartment units at The Mark will include a gourmet-style kitchen with ample cabinet space, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Every residence is fully furnished, offering hardwood-style flooring and a private bathroom for every bedroom.

Additionally, residents will enjoy The Mark's best-in-class amenities including a rooftop pool and Jumbotron. Residents will have access to many other amenity spaces including a 24-hour study lounge, a pickleball court, a stylish rooftop clubhouse, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The thoughtful design of The Mark's 25,000 square foot courtyard amenity spaces, featuring fire pits, grilling stations and hammock groves, add extra opportunities for recreation and relaxation for residents and guests across the property.

Construction on the project is slated to begin in June 2023 with Landmark Construction as general contractor.

About Landmark Properties

Headquartered in Athens, Ga., with an office in Atlanta, Landmark Properties is a fully integrated real estate firm, specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality residential communities. With more than $11.8 billion in assets under management, Landmark's portfolio includes over 100 residential communities across the country with nearly 65,000 beds under management. Additionally, Landmark benefits from an active development pipeline with 22 student and multifamily projects under construction with an estimated value at $4.7 billion. Landmark's mission is to be the leader in development, construction, operations, and investment management of high-quality residential communities, delivering unrivaled service and experience to our residents, partners, and employees. For more information, visit www.landmarkproperties.com.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 19 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Landmark Properties