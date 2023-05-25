The company serves as a model for businesses that aim to support veterans, achieving a 240+% increase in veteran hires since 2020 and expanding initiatives to extend assistance in 2023 and beyond

HUDSON, Ohio, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™ , a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of home improvement products and solutions, today announced that the company's veteran-focused hiring initiatives have led to a 240+% increase in veteran hires since 2020. Leaf Home is reaffirming its strong commitment to U.S. veterans this Memorial Day weekend by hosting a reenlistment ceremony at the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 race and raising funds for Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

Leaf Home (PRNewsfoto/Leaf Home) (PRNewswire)

Leaf Home™ Reaffirms Commitment to Veterans with Reenlistment Event at NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 and DAV Fundraiser

"Leaf Home makes recruiting and retaining veterans a top priority," said Jon Bostock, CEO & President of Leaf Home. "We bring veterans on board because giving opportunities to a group that has sacrificed so much for us is the right thing to do, and we've found the process-oriented nature of the military translates well to our organization. As we honor the fallen this weekend, we also pause to remember those currently serving as well as those who served in the past."

Leaf Home is sponsoring several initiatives to honor servicemembers at the racetrack on Memorial Day weekend. Matt Kaulig, Founder & Board Member at Leaf Home, owns Kaulig Racing, which sponsors the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Justin Haley. Leaf Home will host several U.S. Army soldiers and their commanders from nearby Ft. Bragg in the VIP area at the race and lead a reenlistment ceremony in the garage with Haley in attendance.

One lucky veteran and current Leaf Home employee, Carl Nichols (United States Navy veteran), was selected to attend the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 race on Sunday. To honor Carl's Nichols' service, Leaf Home is covering travel expenses to the race, a VIP pass and grandstand tickets to watch the exciting NASCAR action. Nichols will also have an opportunity to meet driver Justin Haley.

Continuing the company's annual fundraising for veterans, this year, Leaf Home is working with DAV to help disabled veterans through the sale of T-shirts featuring a flag that honors American servicemembers and logos for the company's Vet Connect program, Kaulig Racing, Leaf Home, DAV, and LeafFilter. All proceeds from shirt sales will go to DAV to assist disabled veterans, and Leaf Home will match the amount raised through online sales. Leaf Home will donate $29.99 to DAV for every t-shirt sold from May 26, 2023 through June 30, 2023 and the company will match all donations up to $10,000.

Through a partnership with investment firm Gridiron Capital, Leaf Home is releasing a Memorial Day video on its owned channels that honors the fallen and highlights the company's dedication to the nation's veterans.

Upcoming initiatives to support veterans at Leaf Home will include the launch of a dedicated website that current and prospective veteran employees can use to connect to veteran-specific employment resources, mental healthcare and more. Existing resources include the Vet Connect program and assistance offered through Leaf Home's partnership with Department of Defense's SkillBridge Program, which provides training and development for returning veterans.

"Veterans gain unique skills during service, and all private sector businesses can find a good fit for veterans if they try," said Leaf Home Military Engagement Manager Nick Busse, a U.S. Army veteran. "Many companies say they support veterans, but at Leaf Home, we walk the talk. I encourage other businesses to do the same. The simplest way to start is by reaching out to veterans who are already in your organization to make sure you're meeting their needs. We owe our heroes that much."

To learn more about employment opportunities with Leaf Home and the company's veteran-focused employment initiatives, please visit https://www.leafhome.com/careers/veterans/. Tune in to Fox Sports1 on Sunday to watch the race.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded, innovative home solutions in North America. The company is on a mission to enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families by delivering seamless, transformative home solutions, including gutter protection, home safety, water purification, and other home enhancement products. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, and locations across the U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home has become a trusted partner to over 1.1 million homeowners. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

About Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org

Media Contact

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leaf Home