Lindsay Corporation and Pessl Instruments Announce Strategic Partnership

The partnership will provide growers with enhanced access to water management solutions tailored to improve efficiency and performance

OMAHA, Neb., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, and Pessl Instruments, a global manufacturer and leading provider of advanced agricultural technology solutions under the METOS® brand, announce a strategic, global partnership focused on combining Pessl's field monitoring systems with Lindsay's FieldNET® remote irrigation management platform.

The addition of Pessl’s field monitoring solutions to Lindsay's industry-leading FieldNET platform will allow growers to monitor and adjust operations based on key atmospheric conditions, such as temperature, rainfall, evapotranspiration, and soil moisture. (PRNewswire)

Through this partnership, growers will be able to access certain Pessl field monitoring systems, such as weather stations and soil moisture probes, within the FieldNET platform, providing real-time insights into crop water needs and enhancing growers' ability to remotely monitor, control, analyze and apply irrigation recommendations. The addition of Pessl's field monitoring solutions will allow growers to monitor and adjust operations based on key atmospheric conditions, such as temperature, rainfall, evapotranspiration, and soil moisture. Furthermore, growers utilizing FieldNET Advisor® will be able to utilize Pessl's field monitoring systems to enhance the predictive analytics provided by the solution.

"We understand the challenges that farmers face in managing the irrigation for their field, and at Pessl, we are deeply committed to providing them with the tools they need to make their operation efficient and sustainable," said Gottfried Pessl, CEO & Founder of Pessl Instruments. "This partnership will leverage the combined expertise of Pessl and Lindsay; it will combine cutting-edge technologies and revolutionize how farmers manage their irrigation, logistics and plant protection. Pessl and Lindsay as partners will enable farmers not only to understand what their crops need, but also to help them make the right decisions at the right time, saving them time and resources."

"Through our partnerships with growers worldwide, we have learned that in-depth analytics are critical to informing key decisions before, during and after the growing season. Adding the additional capabilities in soil moisture and weather monitoring that Pessl has developed and field–tested will enable our growers to gain even greater confidence in the irrigation management decisions they make using FieldNET and in the recommendations provided by FieldNET Advisor, utilizing predictive analytics to determine where, when and how much to irrigate," said Gustavo Oberto, President of Global Irrigation at Lindsay.

For more information about FieldNET technology, talk to your local Zimmatic® dealer or visit www.myfieldnet.com .

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems, FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com .

FieldNET, FieldNET Advisor, Zimmatic, Barrier Systems, Road Zipper and Snoline are trademarks or registered trademarks of Lindsay Corporation and/or its affiliates.

About Pessl Instruments GmbH

For almost 40 years, Pessl Instruments has been offering tools for informed decision-making. A complete range of wireless, solar powered monitoring systems under the METOS® brand, and an online platform FieldClimate are applicable in all climate zones and can be used in various industries and for various purposes – from agriculture to research, hydrology, meteorology, flood warning, snow removal, sports turf, smart city and many more.

Over the years, METOS® has become a global brand with local support and has managed to reach out to almost every corner of the world. The METOS® brand lasts longer, performs better, is easier to use and offers you the lowest total cost of ownership. For more information about Pessl Instruments, visit www.metos.at .

Through a partnership between Lindsay and PessI growers will be able to access certain Pessl field monitoring systems, such as weather stations and soil moisture probes, within the FieldNET platform, providing real-time insights into crop water needs and enhancing growers’ ability to remotely monitor, control, analyze and apply irrigation recommendations. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lindsay Corporation