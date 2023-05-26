SOFAR Forges Ahead to a Net-zero Future with Blockbuster PV & ESS Innovations at SNEC

SHANGHAI, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFAR, the global leading supplier of PV & ESS solutions, released multiple, competitive solar and energy storage innovations globally at SNEC 2023, fueling an accelerating clean transition to carbon neutrality.

Optimized for utility-scale energy storage plants, SOFAR has their latest flagship PowerMaster on display, which is an industry-leading integrated solution embodied with cutting-edge technologies. As a safe, reliable and sustainable solution to ensure grid resilience amidst demanding market operating conditions, PowerMaster is a combination of an innovative air and liquid hybrid cooling system, 3+2 safety systems, modular design, lower LCOS and smart control.

The result of ten years of exploration and independent R&D, SOFAR PowerMaster has won recognition from industry partners since its release. During the Powering Forward New Product Launch, SOFAR signed MoUs with Hongyuan New Energy, Huaqing New Energy and Xiaoju New Energy, further solidifying its prevailing presence in the energy storage market.

In the meantime, SOFAR has launched another new product 320kW string inverter PowerMega tailored for utility PV. This high-current inverter made an impressive debut at SNEC by solving traditional sore points and combining efficiency, safety and user-friendly all in one. With a max. efficiency up to 99.05% and 20A input current per MPPT, the inverter is compatible with 210/182mm modules and enables higher power yields. Featuring IP66 and C5-M anti-corrosion, it manages to survive harsh environments with a wide range of working temperature from -30℃ to 60℃. In addition, it supports I-V scanning which allows to pinpoint faulty strings thus maintaining stable operation around the clock.

By virtue of the proven competitiveness of PowerMega, SOFAR also signed MoUs with Guohong Energy Group, Sichuan Shangwei and Tianlun New Energy, highlighting its strength and influence in utility sector and marking a crucial chapter of the company's journey towards net-zero ambition.

"As countries worldwide steadily decarbonizing their energy sources and phasing out reliance on coal power, we see great potential in renewable energy as it shows a positive impact on building a more sustainable and low-carbon planet. SOFAR will work relentlessly to bring forth all-scenario solutions for scaling-up demands, making renewables accessible and available for more countries," said Guy Rong, Senior Vice President of SOFAR.

SOFAR is a global leading supplier of solar PV and energy storage solutions and committed to be the leader of digital energy solutions with a comprehensive portfolio, including PV inverters, hybrid inverters, battery storage system, central energy storage and smart energy management solutions for residential, C&I, and utility-scale applications. By 2021, SOFAR entered the TOP5 Global Hybrid Inverter Suppliers, set up a global R&D network with three R&D centers and two manufacturing bases. In 2022, SOFAR annual production capacity reached 10GW for PV & storage inverters and 1GWh for batteries. By the end of 2022, SOFAR has shipped over 18GW inverters to more than 100 countries and regions around the world.

