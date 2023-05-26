A Tony's Flavor Bomb Burger Perfect for Your Next Summer BBQ

OPELOUSAS, La., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer and as you head out to fire up the grill, make sure you put this burger on your menu. This Cajun Shrimp and Andouille Smashburger is not your ordinary Smashburger, it's better! With creamy, cheesy, melt-in-your-mouth goodness and the Tony Chachere's Creole flavors you crave, this Smashburger is sure to be a hit at your next summer BBQ.

CAJUN SHRIMP AND ANDOUILLE SMASHBURGER

By: @tfti.bbq

INGREDIENTS

For the Smashburger:

½ Pound Medium Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined

Tony's Creole-style Butter Marinade, to Taste

1 Pound Fresh Andouille Sausage

Tony's No Salt Seasoning, to Taste

Cheese Slices (Your Choice)

Burger Toppings of Your Choice

Brioche Buns

For the Cajun Aioli:

½ Cup Mayonnaise

1 Tablespoon Garlic Paste or Minced Garlic

½ Lemon, Squeezed

1 Tablespoon Chives, Chopped

1 Tablespoon Tony's Pepper Sauce

1 Teaspoon Tony's Original Creole Seasoning

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Cook Time: 20 Minutes

Serves: 2-3

Add all the ingredients for the Cajun Aioli to a bowl and mix. Set aside. Add Tony's Butter Marinade to a bowl and then add the shrimp to marinate. Set aside. Take the fresh uncooked andouille sausage out of its casings and form it into balls. Smash the balls into patties, season with Tony's No Salt Seasoning to taste, and grill to your preferred doneness. Top with cheese at the end of cooking so it melts. Take the shrimp and season each with Tony's No Salt Seasoning to taste and cook until done. Spread the Cajun Aioli on the buns, and assemble with the andouille burger, shrimp, toppings of your choice and more Cajun Aioli. Enjoy!

About Tony Chachere's®

For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.

