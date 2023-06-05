Alcami Announces CEO Transition

Bill Humphries to succeed Patrick Walsh as CEO effective June 5th, 2023

Patrick Walsh to remain as Chairman of the Board

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation ("Alcami"), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the retirement of Patrick Walsh and the subsequent appointment of Bill Humphries as the next CEO, effective June 5th, 2023. With this appointment, Humphries will also join the company's Board of Directors.

Prior to Alcami, Humphries' executive leadership roles included CEO at Isosceles Pharmaceuticals, President and Group Company Chairman of Ortho-Dermatologics, CEO of Merz North America, President of Stiefel, a GSK Company and Vice President of US Skincare at Allergan Pharmaceuticals. Bill is an experienced leader in the life sciences industry, serving as Chairman of the Board at Clearside Biomedical, Executive Chairman of Strata Skin Sciences, and a member of the Board of Directors at Aclaris Therapeutics, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, SKNV, and Bryn Pharmaceuticals. Humphries' academic credentials include a B.A. from Bucknell University and MBA from Pepperdine University.

"On behalf of our 1,000 employees and the Board of Directors, we welcome Bill to Alcami as he leads the company through the next phase of growth and expansion," commented Patrick Walsh.

"I am excited to join Alcami and work alongside a tremendous leadership team and dedicated employees that are well respected in the life sciences industry," said Humphries. He further commented, "I feel fortunate that Pat is remaining in the Alcami family, and the opportunity to work with the Alcami team, Pat, our outstanding Board members and Partners provides me every confidence in the future growth of Alcami."

Mr. Walsh plans to retire after an incredibly successful 42-year career in the pharmaceutical industry, including CEO roles in six organizations, serving as a Board of Director in 15 organizations, and a valued operating partner and advisor to healthcare private equity organizations around the globe.

"Pat's track record of achievements is truly impressive. We are grateful for his exceptional leadership and stewardship throughout his tenure as CEO and thrilled to retain his experience as Chairman of the Board for Alcami. With this transition, we are delighted to welcome Bill Humphries as our new CEO. Bill brings extensive industry experience and expertise, and we are confident that he will provide fresh insights to drive continued growth for Alcami," commented Mike Mortimer, Managing Partner at GHO Capital, and Kip Kirkpatrick, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer at The Vistria Group.

About Alcami Corporation

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes for small molecules and biologics, providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid dose drug product manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, cGMP biostorage, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

