Follow Long Beach CVB's #OnlyinLB Instagram Campaign For Chances to Win Unique Experiences All Summer Long

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau (LBCVB) is celebrating the attractions, activities, arts and culture that make the City of Long Beach a uniquely vibrant, fun waterfront destination for all ages. Through its new summer #OnlyinLB campaign on Instagram @VisitLB, the organization will feature giveaways to major attractions and activities in the city, beginning June 6 with a family-four pack of tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific, Southern California's largest aquarium.

"Our summer campaign will highlight what makes Long Beach special as a destination and encourage travelers to think about Long Beach first when planning their vacations. We are a diverse city with unique business corridors, historic and culturally significant attractions, miles of waterfront fun, and fantastic hotels," said Samantha Mehlinger, Vice President of Communications for LBCVB. "For a chance to win prizes all summer long, follow our account on Instagram @VisitLB and follow the hashtag #OnlyinLB."

Giveaways this summer include, but are not limited to: an overnight stay on the Queen Mary, a private cruise through the Naples Canals with Gondola Getaway, tickets on Catalina Express to Catalina Island, whale watching with Harbor Breeze Cruises, waterfront sports rentals, tickets to historic sites and museums, gift cards to local businesses, and more.

Each giveaway will be announced on LBCVB's Instagram account @VisitLB with a dedicated Reels video linking back to articles at www.visitlongbeach.com/onlyinlb full of insider info about each giveaway experience.

Follow @VisitLB and the hashtag #OnlyinLB on Instagram, and check the feed each week for new opportunities to win! Major giveaways include those below, with more announced throughout the summer. Visit www.visitlongbeach.com/onlyinLB for contest rules and details.

June: Family four pack of tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific + overnight stay on the Queen Mary

July: Whale Watching experience with Harbor Breeze Cruises + private cruise with Gondola Getaway

August: London Boat Rentals duffy boat cruise & Jolly Sailing sail boat rental bundle + tickets to Catalina from Catalina Express

About the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau: Established in 1982, the Long Beach CVB is a private non-profit organization funded by city hotel bed tax and membership contributions from over 400 area businesses and community organizations. The mission of the Bureau is to contribute to the economic development of the city of Long Beach by selling, marketing and promoting Long Beach as a destination for conventions, meetings, tradeshows and tourism.

