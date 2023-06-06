Texas Lawyer "Top Verdicts & Settlements of Texas 2022" Includes $230M Verdict by National Trial Law

Texas Lawyer names the $230,331,884.46 Sutherland Springs mass shooting verdict won by National Trial Law in its "Top Verdicts & Settlements of Texas 2022" list.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Lawyer has announced its "Top Verdicts & Settlements of Texas 2022" list. National Trial Law is proud to announce that it has been included in this selection for the $230,331,884.46 Sutherland Springs shooting verdict won by the law firm's trial team. The verdict was issued in February 2022 for Holcombe v. United States in favor of the families and victims of the Sutherland Springs mass shooting that tragically ended 27 lives and wounded 22 others who were in church when gunman Devin Kelley attacked.

The trial team argued that the United States Air Force should be held liable for the harm and losses caused by the gunman because it negligently failed to enter a domestic violence conviction against the gunman into the FBI's background check database. If the gunman's criminal history had been reported as required by federal law, then the gunman would not have been able to obtain the firearms that he used to commit the mass shooting.

National Trial Law brought a Federal Tort Claims Act lawsuit against the United States Air Force for its failure to properly report the gunman's criminal history, which enabled Kelley to obtain the firearms. The judge agreed with National Trial Law and found the United States Air Force 60% liable for the physical injuries, wrongful deaths, emotional trauma, and financial losses caused by the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs. Judge Rodriguez awarded $230,331,884.46 to the plaintiffs.

Upon review of all verdicts and settlements won for plaintiffs in Texas throughout 2022, Texas Lawyer determined the Sutherland Springs federal trial verdict was among the largest.

For more information about the Sutherland Springs shooting lawsuit, readers can visit the official National Trial Law website: https://www.nationaltriallaw.com/sutherland-springs-shooting-lawsuit/. Additional information about Texas Lawyer can be found by visiting: https://www.law.com/texaslawyer/.

