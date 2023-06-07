TEDCO signs partnership intermediary agreement with the National Cancer Institute Technology Transfer Center

New agreement will allow more collaboration to advance technology and life sciences innovations across the state

COLUMBIA, Md., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announced the signing of a Partner Intermediary Agreement (PIA) with the National Cancer Institute Technology Transfer Center (NCI TTC).

"NCI and TEDCO have collaborated for more than a decade on a variety of initiatives to bring the latest advancements in cancer research and technology to the public through Maryland businesses. These collaborations have helped create a thriving innovation ecosystem that benefits both patients and the economy," said Tom Stackhouse, PhD, director, NCI TTC.

This agreement will codify the relationship between NCI and TEDCO, allowing the two organizations to help promote and foster more opportunities for Maryland's life sciences community to work together with NCI on cooperative research.

"At TEDCO, we are committed to fostering opportunities for the life sciences community and universities to work with NCI," said Troy LeMaile-Stovall, TEDCO CEO. "Through this PIA, TEDCO will help identify and promote NCI technologies, as well as facilitate connections between businesses and educational institutions. By stitching together our ecosystem, we can create new opportunities for growth and innovation in the life sciences community."

In addition, this agreement creates various support mechanisms for the Maryland ecosystem.

Support the identification of ways businesses and educational institutions can make productive use of NCI technologies and technology-related assistance.

Collaborative efforts between NCI, who will identify inventions available for licensing, and TEDCO, who will support in identifying businesses and educational institutions interested in learning about the identified inventions.

TEDCO will support the identification of technology-related programs that can benefit businesses and educational institutions.

TEDCO can help identify biopharmaceutical and healthcare entities interested in cooperative research agreements with NCI.

A collaborative and ongoing discussion of possible technology marketing, outreach and educational programs, while also cooperating in the presentation of programs showcasing NCI technologies and research and development areas of interest.

TEDCO will showcase the technology and capabilities of businesses and educational institutions that may be of interest to NCI in connection with its research and development mission.

"We are thrilled to continue working with the NCI TTC team to create a more diverse and sustainable ecosystem in Maryland," said Kim Mozingo, director of federal programs at TEDCO. "Through this collaboration, we're able to connect businesses and educational institutions with NCI's cutting-edge technologies and programs, helping them to grow and innovate in the field."

TEDCO's Federal Programs work with the federal labs to provide access to technology, data sets, facilities, equipment and more to support Maryland entrepreneurs. To learn more about the opportunities available, visit https://www.tedcomd.com/funding/federal-tech-transfer.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

