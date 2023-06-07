Upper Deck Sues Ravensburger Over Stolen Game

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment games and collectibles, sues Ravensburger and a previous Upper Deck game designer for stealing and copying Upper Deck's original game which Ravensburger repackaged and marketed as Lorcana.

"We invested significant time and resources to develop a new and novel trading card game. Our current leadership values the importance of protecting intellectual property of both Upper Deck and its licensors," said Upper Deck President Jason Masherah.

"We want gamers and fans to continue enjoying and having access to unique, innovative and immersive trading card games," added Masherah. "We encourage competition in the industry, but also strongly believe in playing by the rules to ensure the gaming community benefits from the different creative choices by each manufacturer."

Known for popular titles including LegendaryⓇ and Vs. SystemⓇ 2PCGⓇ, Upper Deck is a leading producer of trading card games, has a long history of developing original games, and is a trusted licensee of some of the largest brands in the world.

