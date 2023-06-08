Avidity Biosciences Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 30th Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that the company will be presenting two oral presentations and two poster presentations at the 30th Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress, being held June 15-16, 2023, in Milan, Italy.

ORAL PRESENTATIONS

June 15, 2023: 5:10 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. CET

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) Surgeries, Cardiovascular Testing, Mobility Aids and Healthcare Utilization After Diagnosis from a Real-World Data Analysis

June 16, 2023: 2:45 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CET

Phase 1/2 Trial Evaluating AOC 1020 in Adults with FSHD: FORTITUDE Trial Design

POSTER PRESENTATIONS

June 15-16, 2023: 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CET

AOC 1020: An Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugate (AOC) in Development for the Treatment of FSHD

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) Age-related Differences in Symptoms Among Patients Over and Under 40-Years

Once available, the presentations and posters will be available on the publications page of Avidity's website at https://www.aviditybiosciences.com.

About Avidity

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity is revolutionizing the field of RNA with its proprietary AOCs, which are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to address targets and diseases previously unreachable with existing RNA therapies. Utilizing its proprietary AOC platform, Avidity demonstrated the first-ever successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle and is leading the field with clinical development programs for three rare muscle diseases: myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Avidity is broadening the reach of AOCs with its advancing and expanding pipeline including programs in cardiology and immunology through internal discovery efforts and key partnerships. Avidity is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information about our AOC platform, clinical development pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

