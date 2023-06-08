Books-A-Million To Host 'Summer Sizzle,' a #BookTok Author Event in Dayton, OH

Eight popular #BookTok authors will join the national bookseller for an exclusive book signing and meet-and-greet.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Books-A-Million for the biggest book signing event of the season – Summer Sizzle! The company proudly presents the following authors as participants: Lucy Score, Claire Legrand, Mia Sheridan, Kennedy Ryan, B. Celeste, Lily Chu, Nicolas DiDomizio, and Kate Dramis.

Join us for Summer Sizzle, an exclusive #BookTok event, taking place on June 10 at Books & Co Dayton, OH. (PRNewswire)

The highly anticipated Summer Sizzle event will take place Saturday, June 10 at the Books&Co location at 4453 Walnut Street in Beavercreek, OH, right outside of Dayton, from 1-5 PM ET. The book signing will be divided into two sessions: From 1:00-2:00 PM and from 3:30-5:00 PM.

Tickets are required and must be pre-purchased through Eventbrite. Each ticket includes one book chosen by the attendee from the authors' works, to be signed by the author at the event. Additional books will be available for purchase and eligible for signing, ensuring the perfect addition to the attendee's summer reading list.

As a special treat, each guest will receive an exclusive Summer Sizzle canvas tote bag and a custom beach ball to celebrate the sunny season. Additionally, the first 300 lucky guests to visit Kate Dramis' booth with receive a signed copy of her highly anticipated novel, THE CURSE OF SAINTS.

Authors have joined with Books-A-Million to promote this exciting event, as well as regional #BookTok influencers, who will also attend. The company is gearing up for this to be the ultimate summer destination for book lovers across the country! To document the celebration, photos posted with the hashtag, #BAMSummerSizzle will create an extraordinary photobook for this exclusive event.

All authors will be in attendance, signing their following titles:

Lucy Score:

THINGS WE HIDE FROM THE LIGHT

THINGS WE NEVER GOT OVER

FOREVER NEVER

BY A THREAD

PRETEND YOU'RE MINE

Claire Legrand:

A CROWN OF IVY AND GLASS

FURYBORN

LIGHTBRINGER

KINGSBANE

Mia Sheridan:

STINGER

KYLAND

TRAVIS

Kennedy Ryan:

THE KINGMAKER

B. Celeste:

DARE YOU TO HATE ME

BEG YOU TO TRUST ME

UNDERNEATH THE SYCAMORE TREE

Lily Chu:

THE STAND-IN

THE COMEBACK

Nicolas DiDomizio:

THE GAY BEST FRIEND

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million operates more than 200 stores in 32 states as well as its e-commerce site, Booksamillion.com. A leading retailer of books, toys, games, and collectibles since 1917, the company has grown to be the nation's second-largest bookstore chain.

CONTACT

Olivia Anderson McDaniel

Vice President of Marketing, Omnichannel

205.909.3563

mcdanielo@booksamillion.com

(PRNewsfoto/Books-A-Million, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Books-A-Million, Inc.