PreCheck Health Services Inc. Announces the Launch of a Comprehensive Cancer Panel Using Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technology

NGS as a precision medicine tool, can improve cancer treatments and patient outcomes through a personalized approach of analyzing a patient's genomic profile.

MIAMI, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreCheck Health Services Inc., a molecular diagnostic CLIA licensed and CAP accredited laboratory, announced today, the launch of their assay, "PreCheck Comprehensive Cancer Panel" that uses NGS technology. This new service will be available to hospitals, oncologists, pathologists, clinics, and health care groups in South Florida and beyond.

COMPREHENSIVE CANCER PANEL BY PRECHECK HEALTH SERVICES,INC. HELPS HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS IMPROVE PATIENT TREATMENT PLANS

High-throughput sequencing technologies have revolutionized the way we understand and characterize cancer. With improvements in data handling and data analysis within the field of cancer research, the use of genomics and NGS, has proven to be a powerful tool in clinical oncology, and is slowly becoming a standard of care to improve patient prognosis.

The "Precheck Comprehensive Cancer Panel" is designed by incorporating full coverage of NCCN guideline genes for various cancer types, as well as genes involved in over 1,000 clinical trials. The panel detects multiple classes of both DNA and RNA mutations, as well as microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB) with a high degree of sensitivity and specificity. This provides the healthcare provider with key insights and recommendations to ultimately improve the patient's treatment plan.

The launch of this comprehensive genomic panel is part of PreCheck Health Services Inc.'s ongoing commitment to improve quality of care and patient outcomes with cutting edge technologies. The company prides itself in providing high quality testing services to healthcare professionals and patients in South Florida.

"Our comprehensive genomic panel using NGS technology is a game-changer in cancer genomics, providing clinicians with a more complete picture of a patient's cancer profile. This allows for more precise and personalized treatments, ultimately improving patient outcomes," said Yolanda Goodell, Chief Marketing Officer of PreCheck Health Services Inc.

Professional practice guidelines recommend genomic profiling to evaluate genes with therapeutic recommendations and clinical evidence. This can provide the oncologist with further treatment guidance and personalized care for a more precise diagnosis or targeted therapy.

For more information about the PreCheck Comprehensive Cancer Panel please contact PreCheck Health Services Inc. at (925).895-1332 or visit https://precheckhealth.com/.

About PreCheck Health Services Inc.:

PreCheck Health Services Inc. is a molecular diagnostic laboratory in Miami, FL that is committed to advancing personalized medicine through innovative testing solutions and focuses on quality of service and client satisfaction. PreCheck Health Services Inc. provides a wide range of molecular testing services to healthcare professionals and patients South Florida and beyond.

Phone: (925).895-1332

Location: 100 Biscayne Blvd. - Suite 1611, Miami, FL 33132, United States

Hours of Operation: Mon - Fri: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

