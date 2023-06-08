Protect AI Expands Leadership Suite, Growing to Meet Customer Demand

Protect AI Expands its Reach into Security Needs for Customers, with Strategic Appointments of CISO, Head of Marketing, and Head of Threat Research.

SEATTLE, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protect AI , a leading provider of advanced security solutions for AI applications and machine learning systems (AI/ML), today announced the appointment of three seasoned leaders to its executive team. The strategic additions of a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Head of Marketing, and Head of Threat Research further solidify Protect AI's commitment to meeting the increasing demand for cutting-edge security technologies in the rapidly evolving market of AI/ML security. With a focus on enhancing customer protection and expanding the company's presence in the security markets, these key appointments will drive Protect AI's continued success in safeguarding businesses and organizations against evolving threats in AI/ML applications and systems by adopting MLSecOps with Protect AI solutions.

"Protect AI is dedicated to building a safer AI-powered world. We are proving there are unique needs and threat elements in the AI domains. These leaders bring experience, domain expertise, and skills suited to our mission of being the leader in security of AI applications and ML systems," said Daryan "D" Dehghanpisheh, Co-Founder and President of Protect AI. "We are growing to meet the strong demand of our customers to enhance their security postures of AI applications, rapidly expand our threat research efforts, and educate the market on how to build a safer AI-powered world.

Diana Kelley, an accomplished cybersecurity expert, joins Protect AI as the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). With an impressive career at Microsoft, IBM Security, Symantec, and Burton Group, Diana brings invaluable leadership to the executive team. She serves on the boards of WiCyS, EWF, InfoSec World, and Cyber Future Foundation, and has contributed to various committees and advisory boards. As a renowned keynote speaker, host of BrightTALK's The (Security) Balancing Act, and recipient of industry accolades, including EWF Executive of the Year, Diana's expertise will drive Protect AI's position as the leading provider of solutions purpose built for securing AI applications and ML systems. "I am thrilled to be part of Protect AI's mission to create a safer AI-powered world, ensuring businesses, communities, and end users are safeguarded. By educating and empowering the industry, we enable them to embrace the immense potential of AI and ML systems, delivering unparalleled customer experiences that are both protected and secure," stated Ms. Kelley.

Alexandra Bush, an experienced professional with 18+ years in the tech industry, joins Protect AI as the Head of Marketing. Alex brings a wealth of experience and expertise in Sales and Marketing, including significant contributions at renowned companies such as Intel, AWS, and Google Cloud. Her extensive background includes spearheading global joint marketing initiatives, driving Open Source and community-led marketing campaigns, and developing successful product marketing strategies for AI application services at AWS. "I am honored to be joining Protect AI, and contributing to the mission of building a safer AI-powered world for businesses, communities, and end users. Together, we will educate and empower the industry to secure their AI/ML systems, enabling them to deliver unique customer experiences that are protected and secure," she said. With her proven track record for seeking new opportunities through partners, creating highly successful growth programs within the community, and crafting effective marketing strategies, Alex will play a crucial role in driving Protect AI's overall strategy and commitment to the community, to effectively serve customers and drive business growth.

Finally, Chloé Messdaghi, a seasoned security executive, joins Protect AI as the Head of Threat Research. With a proven track record of advising and developing impactful solutions and strategies, Chloé has significantly contributed to improving security teams and elevating the industry as a whole. "Protect AI is redefining security in the era of AI/ML, and there needs to be much more practical threat research in this domain. I'm excited to lead the effort to scale this in some exciting ways across the globe," she says. Her expertise has empowered businesses to enhance trust, mitigate risk, and embrace a purpose-driven approach. As a respected public speaker at major conferences, Chloé is a trusted source for national and security sector reporters and editors. Her extensive research, op-eds, and commentary have been featured in reputable outlets, including Forbes, Business Insider, Bloomberg, and TechRepublic. Chloé's exceptional work has garnered numerous accolades, with recognition as a Power Player in cybersecurity by Business Insider and SC Media. With her extensive knowledge and accomplishments, Chloé Messdaghi is poised to lead Protect AI's threat research efforts to new heights.

With this strategic leadership team in place, Protect AI is well-positioned to advance its mission of securing AI applications and ML systems, meeting the unique needs of its customers, and making significant contributions to the AI/ML security landscape.

About Protect AI

Founded by experienced leaders and visionaries in artificial intelligence and enterprise software development, Protect AI is defining and leading a new market segment within security called MLSecOps. Protect AI provides security solutions for AI applications and ML systems. The company is based in Seattle, Washington, with offices in Dallas and Raleigh. Protect AI is privately held with funding from Acrew Capital, Avisio Ventures, boldstart ventures, Knollwood Capital, Pelion Ventures, and experienced cybersecurity leaders Shlomo Kramer, Nir Polak, and Dimitri Sirota.

