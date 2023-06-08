Quantic MWD Announces New Low Phase Noise Frequency Synthesizer

Operating from 70 MHz to 16 GHz, the new MDS-500 is ideal for a broad range of applications

IRVINE, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ MWD (Microwave Dynamics), a business of Quantic® Electronics ("Quantic"), today announced a new low phase noise frequency synthesizer, the MDS-500. This versatile synthesizer is optimized to support a broad range of applications, operating from 70 MHz to 16 GHz, while maintaining an optimally low phase noise.

Compatible with applications from industrial, aerospace, military and instrumentation systems to space, the MDS-500 is the first in a new series of cutting-edge synthesizers from Quantic MWD. This device can be factory tuned to a single frequency, or field programmable to operate across the full frequency range via a USB or RS-422 port. It is designed using radiation resistant components to support the rugged and diverse needs of various environments.

"This latest synthesizer series signals the start of an exciting roadmap for Quantic MWD," said Gerardo Camacho, Director of Business Development, Quantic MWD. "We are anticipating our customers' evolving needs for various applications with innovative new designs."

For more information on Quantic MWD's offering of frequency synthesizers, frequency converters, frequency multipliers, amplifiers, and free-running and phase-locked oscillators, visit www.quanticmwd.com

About Quantic MWD

Founded in 1993, Quantic MWD (Microwave Dynamics) designs and manufactures free running and phase-locked oscillators, amplifiers, frequency converters, and frequency multipliers with a focus on the singular characteristic that matters most: performance. Quantic MWD offers a portfolio of best-in-class solutions that maximize stability and minimize noise under extreme environmental conditions, ensuring optimal precision and reliability for mission-critical and industrial defense applications. And as a Quantic company, we're part of an extended engineering ecosystem and powerful supply chain, defining a competitive advantage that extends to every Quantic MWD customer.

