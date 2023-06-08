Sharp Launches Three New A4 Printing Devices

New letter-sized units the first of a complete refresh of Sharp's A4 line of printers

MONTVALE, N.J., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is announcing the launch of three new A4 letter-sized multifunction product (MFP) and printer solutions that provide professional quality output in a small footprint.

Sharp's three new A4 printing devices (PRNewswire)

This first group of A4 solutions includes the new MX-C428F and MX-C528F color MFPs, which enable workers to collaborate and share information seamlessly and securely throughout the office environment. The MX-C528P color printer provides customers with an intuitive user experience and the confidence of knowing their jobs will come out right the first time, every time.

The MX-C428F and MX-C528F color MFPs as well as the MX-C528P color printer include screen class sizes of 7" diagonal, 10" diagonal and 4.3" diagonal, respectively. All three models offer easy-to-use Sharp touchscreen displays, built using vibrant capacitive technology which allows for customized screen layouts. The MX-C428F offers printing speeds of up to 42 pages per minute and the MX-C528F offers printing speeds of up to 52 pages per minute. Both the MX-C428F and MX-C528F offer standard dual single pass scanning for efficient scanning of two-sided documents. The MX-C528P color printer yields up to 52 pages per minute.

This is the first of many upcoming A4 solutions that will be launched during the next 12 months to enhance Sharp's entire line of A4 MFPs and printers.

"We have seen a lot of changes in the print industry over the past few years, one of which has been the growing demand for A4 devices in environments that have traditionally used ledger-sized print devices," said Shane Coffey, Vice President, Product Management, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "We have kept up with this demand by regularly strengthening our A4 lineup, and by continuing to refresh our existing lineup in the coming year."

These devices are a great fit for small to medium sized businesses and key verticals including medical, legal and education. The MX-C428F color MFP is available to order and ship immediately. The MX-C528F color MFP and MX-C528P color printer will be available for shipment within the next few months.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. SIICA markets Sharp's Simply Smarter business products and solutions, such as Synappx applications, professional displays, laptops, desktop monitors and a full suite of secure copier and printer solutions that can help companies manage workflow efficiently and increase productivity so they can work smarter. SIICA markets its products through a vast network of independent dealerships and its direct sales division Sharp Business Systems (SBS). By accelerating collaboration, improving efficiencies, digitizing workflows and increasing information security, Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through technology that is smart and easy to use.

