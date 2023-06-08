Twinkly Unveils New LED Effects in Honor of Pride Month, Lights up NYC's Most Historic LGBTQIA+ Spots

The new effects can be seen at NYC's Duplex Piano Bar, Stonewall Inn and Kettle of Fish during June (and beyond) while proceeds from the 'Twinkly Cocktail' will benefit The Stonewall Gives Back Organization

MILAN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Italian smart lighting brand, Twinkly , unveiled its new line of LED light effects on its Twinkly App in honor of Pride Month. Starting today, those with a Twinkly smart lighting products will have the option to create a colorful display using 19 different LGBTQIA+ flags and color variations, from the Pride flag to those representing the many minorities and gender identities that make part of the LGBTQIA+ community such as Transexual, Pansexual and Non-Binary, just to name a few.

Twinkly Logo (PRNewswire)

Available through the free Twinkly app (for iOS and Android), anyone with a Twinkly product can use Twinkly's unique mapping function to create a pattern or choose from a selection of new premade Pride effects that can dazzle any space. The Pride effects are compatible with all Multicolor and Multicolor + White Twinkly lights, from the classic LED Strings that can be used indoors and outdoors, to Festoon lights that are perfect for Summer parties and BBQs, to Squares , the innovative LED panels that can reproduce pixel art, color gradients and effects, and sync up with the gaming action.

To honor Pride Month and its roots, Twinkly will have its lights on display at three of NYC's most historic LGBTQIA+ bars located in West Village - Duplex Piano Bar, Stonewall Inn and Kettle of Fish. In addition to taking in the lights all throughout the month of June, attendees who visit the bars will have the option to purchase the 'Twinkly Cocktail', where a portion of the proceeds will go to The Stonewall Gives Back Initiative, the official and only nonprofit of The Stonewall Inn that was inspired by the struggles and ideals of the LGBTQIA+ rights movement born from the Stonewall Inn Uprising of 1969.

Those that visit each location are encouraged to share their experience using the hashtag #TwinklyPride. For additional information on the Pride Month effects and how to use them, visit https://twinkly.com/en-us/blogs/twinkly-blog/pride-effects-2023 . To purchase Twinkly's line of smart lighting products, visit https://twinkly.com/en-us .

For more information on The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, visit http://StonewallInitiative.org .

About Twinkly

Twinkly is an Italian tech company and market leader in smart lighting. The company was founded in 2016 and, within a few years, has already become a global brand. Twinkly has revolutionized the world of decorative lighting with a range of technologically advanced, patented and internationally awarded products. Twinkly offers a complete ecosystem of connected LED lights that can be easily controlled via your smartphone. Technologically advanced, a special computer vision algorithm detects the exact position of each light in the room, allowing you to customize your lights and create extraordinary lighting effects. From Christmas decorations to entire building facades, from smart homes to theme parks, from illuminated furniture to concerts and scenic installations, Twinkly's advanced technology makes the ability to decorate with light within everyone's reach. For more information, visit https://www.twinkly.com .

Twinkly Pride (PRNewswire)

Twinkly Pride Effects (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LEDworks, LLC