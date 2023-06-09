ibml Acquires Exela Technologies' IntelliScan Smart Scanning Solutions

Acquisition positions ibml as the clear leader in the high-volume digitization market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaging Business Machines LLC (" ibml"­) , a global market leader in high-volume, mission-critical digitization and intelligent document processing (IDP) solutions, today announced the acquisition of Exela Technologies' IntelliScan Smart Scanning Solutions ("Intelliscan"). The acquisition provides ibml with an enhanced portfolio of products and expanded service coverage to meet high-volume digitization needs of customers.

ibml will acquire the assets of the high-volume scanner and North America hardware maintenance businesses of Exela Technologies. Going forward, ibml will continue to offer Intelliscan customers a complete suite of scanning products and services, providing a seamless transition. Through this acquisition, ibml extends its leadership position as a provider of high-volume mission critical intelligent document processing solutions. The addition of the IntelliScan portfolio allows ibml to grow the combined business and serve its combined customer set with a broader portfolio of products and expanded service coverage.

"I am pleased to welcome the team from Exela and excited to add Exela's high-volume scanner products to ibml's market-leading portfolio of solutions," said Martin Birch, CEO of ibml. "The additional expertise and offerings will provide our customers with a more diverse portfolio of best in class high volume intelligent scanning solutions, and the ability to bring greater innovation to their document intensive business processes."

About ibml

ibml is the world-class market leader in high-volume, mission-critical intelligent document processing solutions. Through the power of speed, intelligence and unsurpassed experience, ibml helps organizations extract valuable information from large volumes of complex documents and accelerate it for immediate use in business applications. The world's largest enterprises in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, government and BPOs rely on ibml to help overcome their core information management challenges. With a comprehensive suite of hardware, software, and services, ibml products can be found in over 80% of the world's top mailrooms and in more than 46 countries. For more information, visit www.ibml.com .

Media Contact:

Laura Often

Zen Media

508-887-3796

laurao@zenmedia.com

