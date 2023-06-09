June is the Month of Mochas for Men and Frozen Summer Drinks at The Human Bean

MEDFORD, Ore., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Bean drive-thrus across the country will be kicking off the summer season and bringing awareness to men's health issues during the month of June. For the seventh year, The Human Bean will host its annual Mochas for Men giveback event to raise funds for cancer detection and treatment for men. In addition, visitors will find two new frozen drink flavors to cool off with a sweet, refreshing twist.

On Friday, June 16, each Human Bean location will give $1 for every mocha sold to a local organization of their choice. The donations will be used to fund cancer screenings and education — a message in line with June's national Men's Health Month awareness campaign. The National Cancer Institute estimates that one in two males will be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime, and says that men are less likely than women to survive cancer.

"The Human Bean family of drive-thrus hosts Mochas for Men every year, and our franchise partners choose where the funds go locally," says COO, Scott Anderson. "It means a lot to us to support patients with scans and financial assistance."

While all mocha purchases will count toward the fundraising event on June 16 (the Friday before Father's Day), baristas will be highly recommending the company's popular Lumberjack Mocha made with espresso, chocolate milk and peanut butter flavor — available hot, iced or blended. Customers are invited to show their support by treating themselves and their loved ones to tasty mochas all day!

The Human Bean fans will also find two new frozen drink flavors to savor starting on June 8.

Frozen Hot Chocolate with Caramel

When the temperature rises, there's nothing better than an icy-cold Frozen Hot Chocolate to beat the heat — with a drizzle of real caramel laced around the cup! The sweet and smooth taste of chocolate combined with decadent caramel makes for the ultimate summer sweet treat.

Green Tea Smoothie with Blackberry

The search for a fabulously fruity summer refreshment ends here. The popular green tea smoothie gets a boost of bold purple color and delicious blackberry flavor!

Both blended drinks are made to elevate summer fun, and officially kick off summer mode. Available at The Human Bean locations throughout the U.S. until August 8.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 300 locations open or under development in 25 states. Learn more at thehumanbean.com.

