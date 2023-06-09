Sotheby's International Realty Once Again Prevails in RealTrends The Thousand Top Individual Sales Volume List

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce that for another consecutive year, it is the most represented real estate brand on the 2023 RealTrends' The Thousand Individuals by Sales Volume list. Once again, Sotheby's International Realty agents represented the majority of the Individuals by Sales Volume category, proving that more luxury agents choose to affiliate with the brand than any other competitor. Several teams affiliated with Sotheby's International Realty were also recognized on the Top Teams by Sales Volume list for 2022.

"It comes as no surprise that once again, more Sotheby's International Realty agents command the sales volume rankings compared to any other real estate brand," said Philip White, President and CEO of Sotheby's International Realty. "Today's luxury buyers and sellers turn to our award-winning real estate advisors for their superior expertise and top-notch service. Our agents not only expertly navigate the market, but also work tirelessly to achieve positive outcomes. It is truly gratifying to witness their achievements being acknowledged, and I consider it a privilege to collaborate with these industry leaders."

For the highly coveted 2023 rankings, Sotheby's International Realty proudly claimed 38 agents of the top 250 sales associates in the RealTrends individual sales volume category. The annual report ranks America's top 1,000 residential real estate agents and teams based on their 2022 sales volume and transaction sides.

2023 RealTrends The Thousand Rankings (Listed in Alphabetical Order):

Top Agents by Sales Volume

Chris Adlam

Paul Arpin

Serena Boardman

Barbara Boyle

Dennis Carvajal

Daniel Casabonne

Brad Dahler

Dan Dockray

Robert Dullnig

Harald Grant

Faisal Halum

Cindi Hayne

Eric Iantorno

Brad Kappel

Chris Klug

Mark Lowham

Ryan MacLaughlin

Ginger Martin

Michael Martinez

Leslie McElwreath

Craig Morris

Kevin Mullen

Marc Noah

Malia Cox Nobrega

Pamela Perkins

Kim Price

Michael Rankin

Hillary Ryan

Joseph Sabeh

Shen Schulz

Lex Tarumianz

Cathy Taub

Jorge Uribe

Karen Van Arsdale

John T. Wanninger

Mandy Welgos

Kumara Wilcoxon

Lea Williams

Top Teams by Sales Volume

CAIN GROUP

Darlene Streit

David Kaster Team

ECHELBERGER GROUP

Huff | Vaughn | Sassi

Michelle Thomas Team

Private Client Group

The Behr Team

The Canning Team

The Cregan Team

The Field Team

The Friedman Team

The Go Group

The Morar Group

The Stein Team

The Waterfront Team

Top Agents by Transactions

Anne Lusk

The Sotheby's International Realty brand's continued recognition in the RealTrends The Thousand Individuals by Sales Volume list attests to the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence and unmatched ability to consistently deliver extraordinary results. With its renowned network of luxury agents, Sotheby's International Realty continues to set the industry standard for exceptional service and unparalleled success.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans approximately 1,100 offices located in 81 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com .

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

CONTACT

Melissa Couch

Senior Manager, Public Relations & Communications

Sotheby's International Realty

973-407-6142

melissa.couch@sothebysrealty.com

