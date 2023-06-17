Roseburg Statement on Cal Fire Report on Mill Fire Investigation

Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago

WEED, Calif., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roseburg Forest Products provides the following statement regarding Cal Fire's announcement Friday, June 16, 2023 about its investigation of the Mill Fire that began on the Weed Veneer Plant on Sept. 2, 2022:

"Roseburg's priority is to support our neighbors as they rebuild their homes and the Weed and Lake Shastina communities. Today's CalFire report does not change that. We cooperated fully with the investigation and will thoroughly review the report once we have received it."

Pete Hillan, spokesperson for Roseburg Forest Products

