Arcadia University Launches MBA Program Online

GLENSIDE, Pa., June 20, 2023 -- The Arcadia University School of Global Business is launching its redesigned MBA program in a fully online format. The program will begin in January 2024.

The MBA program at Arcadia University will consist of a business core, with students selecting a specialization in one of three concentrations: Healthcare Finance, Financial Analysis, or Organizational Leadership. A fully asynchronous mode of delivery allows students the flexibility to pursue each course at their own pace during the week.

The Arcadia MBA is designed to develop ethical business leaders who apply critical and creative thinking to solve business problems in a sustainable manner. Students will graduate with a set of skills that will help them assume leadership positions and perform their business duties with an emphasis on making ethical decisions in a world that is ever-changing, globally interconnected, and diverse.

"Employers no longer see a generalist MBA to be a value addition to their employees," said Raghu Kurthakoti, Ph.D., MBA, chair of the School of Global Business at Arcadia University. "Through the Arcadia online MBA, students will take one course at a time, in an accelerated, eight-week course period, a model we have found that working professionals particularly value."

Learning outcomes of the Arcadia online MBA program have been developed to align closely with employer expectations (skills related to leadership, critical thinking, communication, and decision-making). Students completing the online MBA program can find employment in various managerial roles that project growth rates through 2030, including within business development, project management, or analysis.

For more information on the Arcadia University online MBA program, or to learn how to apply, visit arcadia.edu/academics/school-global-business.

About the School of Glopubal Business at Arcadia University

The School of Global Business provides business education in a global marketplace and is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. Faculty are experts in global business, international finance, economics, accounting, healthcare administration, sport management, marketing, and tax law. Our student-centered dedication to learning through team projects beyond the classroom allows our students to participate and compete at external business programs like X-Culture and the International Collegiate Business Simulation Competition. The Arcadia University School of Global Business develops socially responsible decision makers through a comprehensive curriculum and experiential learning environment committed to ethical and sustainable business practices.

