MUSIC ICON RAPHAEL SAADIQ RETURNS TO THE ROAD WITH TONI! TONY! TONÉ! FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 25 YEARS

Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné: Just Me & You Tour 2023

Multi-City Live Experience Will Encompass Songs from Saadiq's Entire Catalog Including the Iconic R&B Hits of Tony! Toni! Toné!, His Trailblazing Solo Material, and the Groundbreaking Anthems Saadiq Penned for Peers & Collaborators

Artist Presale Commences Wednesday, June 21 at 7AM PT/10AM ET Local Time; General On Sale Friday, June 23 at 10AM Local Time

"After hearing [Tony Toni Tone's "Thinking of You"] from the Oakland trio's House of Music album, you're ready to swear that Al Green has gone back into the studio with the Hodges brothers and the rest of the Hi Records house band." – LA Times

"Saadiq… broke out as the lead singer of the band Tony! Toni! Toné!, whose sweet-voiced new jack swing compositions presaged the neo-soul movement that would come to define the '90s. – NY Times

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, multi-award-winning artist, songwriter, film & television composer, and producer Raphael Saadiq announced Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné!, the Just Me & You Tour, which will grace stages across the U.S. this fall. The long-awaited return of the Oakland, CA R&B legends launches on September 21 in Birmingham, AL, at the BJCC Concert Hall and visits major markets coast-to-coast, rolling through New York, NY, Chicago, IL, Nashville, TN, and Los Angeles, CA, before wrapping the year back in the bay, at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, CA, on November 14 and The Masonic in San Francisco on November 17.

Produced by Live Nation Urban, the tour marks a momentous homecoming as Raphael Saadiq, his brother D'Wayne Wiggins, and Timothy Christian Riley will perform as Tony! Toni! Toné! for the first time in nearly 25 years. The Tonys set will feature classic R&B smashes like "Feels Good," "Anniversary," and "It Never Rains (In Southern California)," plus brand-new material. For this expansive, full-evening performance, Saadiq also taps his own deep catalog, performing tracks from his acclaimed solo albums, the music of his short-lived but beloved R&B supergroup Lucy Pearl, plus the hits he wrote for artists like D'Angelo, Daniel Caesar, Brent Faiyaz, Solange and Beyoncé.

"I've always wanted to put my family back together," says Saadiq. "Playing with the Tonys again is a thank you to the fans, the Super Tonians, for supporting all my musical efforts. Without those who were with us from Day One, where would I be? But the main reason is that my father, Charlie Wiggins, would've wanted it this way–to see me, D'Wayne, and Tim playing together again."

Alex Pappademas in the New York Times wrote, "For two decades, [Saadiq has] done it, over and over. As a producer, he's pulled concise statements out of performers who often default to the diffuse. But as one of relatively few major figures of the hip-hop age who grew up playing in bands, he's just as adroit at leading from behind as a sideman, steering Mary J. Blige to an Oscar nomination (for "Mighty River," from Mudbound) or playing bass behind Mick Jagger on a Grammy salute to Solomon Burke."

A very special artist presale commences on Wednesday, June 21 at 7 am PST/10 am EST. Live Nation and Spotify presales follow on Thursday, June 22, at 10 am local time. General on-sale goes live Friday, June 23 at 10 am local time.

All tickets may be purchased through RaphaelSaadiqMusic.com.

TOUR DATES

Thu September 21 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

Fri September 22 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Sun September 24 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Tue September 26 – Baltimore, MD – Lyric Opera House

Thu September 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sat September 30 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Sun October 1 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

Thu October 5 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

Sun October 8 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre

Tue October 10 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace

Wed October 11 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Thu October 12 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Fri October 13 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Thu October 19 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Fri October 20 – Columbia, SC – The Township Auditorium

Sat October 21 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater

Sun October 22 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Thu October 26 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

Fri October 27 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theatre

Sat October 28 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

Sun October 29 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Fri November 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Sat November 11 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Mon November 14 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

Fri November 17 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

About Raphael Saadiq

For over 30 years, multi-instrumentalist, musician, songwriter, and producer Raphael Saadiq has influenced the ever-shifting landscape of pop/R&B music. Saadiq's approach is shaped by his deep musicality and uncanny creative vision. His timeless fingerprint can be felt across his solo work, an impressive array of collaborations with the likes of Beyoncé, Solange Knowles, John Legend, Brent Faiyaz, and Mary J. Blige, and his trail-blazing time in the beloved R&B band Tony! Toni! Toné! Hailed for his effortless blend of classic flair and groundbreaking sensibilities, Saadiq prods at the rigidity of music to craft profoundly moving, kaleidoscopic sonic experiences. Saadiq's influence is palpable in film and TV, earning him multiple award wins and nominations. Movies Mudbound (2018) and The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021) both feature Saadiq's songs, while his scoring and music supervision work can be heard in Insecure (HBO), Lovecraft Country (HBO), Genius: Aretha (NatGeo), Underground (WGN) and 61St Street (AMC). Saadiq also serves as the executive music producer on the critically acclaimed Disney animated series Marvel's Moon Girl and the Devil Dinosaur.

About Tony! Toni! Toné!

Platinum-selling R&B super-band Tony! Toni! Toné! formed out of Oakland, CA, a city ripe for producing the best of soul and funk musical interpolation. The group's 1986 debut offering Who? immediately crossed the group over and lived on Billboard's "Top Pop Albums" chart for forty-four weeks peaking at #69 in the Top 100. The platinum-selling album spawned the #1 R&B hit "Little Walter," and the next three singles, "Born Not to Know," "Baby Doll," and "For the Love of You," were all Top 10 R&B singles. The trio self-produced their 1990 sophomore offering of The Revival, also platinum-selling, which bested their debut by charting for sixty-six weeks on the "Top Pop Albums" chart and peaking at #34. The album spawned several #1 R&B hits with "It Never Rains (In Southern California)," "Feels Good," "The Blues," and "Whatever You Want," all topping the R&B charts. "Feels Good" was the group's first single to breach the Top 10 of the Billboard "Hot 100." The group released Sons of Soul in 1992 and their final album House of Music, in 1996.

