Basis Technologies launches ActiveDiscover to ensure SAP change decisions are "based on information not intuition"

Businesses can now access data-led insights in change management to improve accuracy, lower cost, and reduce risk of software failure

LONDON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Basis Technologies, the software company helping the world's best performing organizations unlock their full potential with SAP, has bolstered its product suite with the launch of ActiveDiscover.

With businesses needing to innovate faster, stay agile and seize opportunities for growth, ActiveDiscover provides actionable insights to understand the impact of change in the complex world of SAP, helping improve accuracy, lower cost and eliminate risk. Businesses can now understand, ahead of time, key considerations such as dependencies, required resources, testing effort and technical debt, enabling more effective decision-making at each stage and at every level.

According to industry figures*, more than half of software projects (53%) cost more than double their original estimates, almost half (48%) do not deliver anticipated business value and a similar percentage are delivered late.

Built to work in tandem with its change automation product ActiveControl, which is trusted by enterprise brands such as Honda, John Deere, Vistaprint and Ericsson, ActiveDiscover has already helped clients to achieve tangible business benefits during Beta testing, with early adopters including household name manufacturing and technology leaders. These benefits include more than 90% more accurate project estimations, a reduced risk of delays and greater identification of complexity saving businesses time, money and resource while reducing the risk of disruption that directly harms business operations.

"Armed with real-time insights from ActiveDiscover, clients are empowered to embrace every change, no matter how large or small. Our latest tool enables organizations to achieve the elusive trio of higher quality deliverables and faster delivery at a lower cost, empowering CIO's agendas by helping businesses to embark on change programmes with confidence", said Martin Metcalf, CEO at Basis Technologies.

"This is a milestone moment for our company, allowing us to support clients across the entire lifecycle of change in an increasingly competitive landscape. If businesses are to unlock their full potential with SAP, tools like ActiveDiscover are not only necessary, but crucial for success."

"ActiveDiscover allows SAP teams to act on the impact changes will have on objects across multiple SAP systems and instances", said Robert Holland, Vice President and Research Director at SAPinsider.

"For organizations running complex SAP landscapes that include significant customization, this allows for an improved understanding when rolling out updates. Having this knowledge as early as possible has the potential to ensure a more effective change process that reduces the likelihood of unexpected costs and failures, and maximises the business value."

Poor software quality costs US organisations $2.08 trillion per year, with operational software failure the leading cost contributor, estimated at $1.56 trillion**. By understanding the impact of change, businesses are able to identify security concerns, uncover technical debt and change sinkholes, increase awareness of early deployment hazards and clarify and validate effort estimations.

George Apostolakis, Chief Product Officer at Basis Technologies, added: "We know that SAP represents the crown jewels for businesses across the world. Navigating the complex processes of SAP systems can be daunting, but with ActiveDiscover, you can confidently make informed decisions through comprehensive insights into the impact of every change, to ensure SAP change decisions are based on information not intuition."

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies is trusted by the world's best-performing organizations to unlock their full potential with SAP. Our industry-leading solutions help businesses drive transformation with confidence, achieving the freedom to outpace competitors while safeguarding critical systems that maintain business continuity. We help the likes of P&G, Honda, Boeing, and Booking.com lead the way by bringing actionable insights and automation to SAP change.

