BlackBerry Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors

WATERLOO, ON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the eight nominees listed in the company's management proxy circular, dated May 5, 2023, for the company's annual and special meeting held on June 27, 2023, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next Annual General Meeting (AGM) or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
John Chen
202,496,816
79.93 %
50,842,670
20.07 %
Michael A. Daniels
194,613,306
76.82 %
58,726,180
23.18 %
Timothy Dattels
240,446,068
94.91 %
12,893,418
5.09 %
Lisa Disbrow
239,873,532
94.68 %
13,465,955
5.32 %
Richard Lynch
221,534,719
87.45 %
31,804,768
12.55 %
Laurie Smaldone Alsup
194,125,302
76.63 %
59,214,184
23.37 %
V. Prem Watsa
205,475,261
81.11 %
47,864,226
18.89 %
Wayne Wouters
240,118,843
94.78 %
13,220,646
5.22 %
