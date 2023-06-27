Interbrand launches 2023 Breakthrough Brands Report revealing the emerging brands disrupting the global market

- AI health scanning concept from Spotify co-founder, an elevated take on tinned fish, and an Indian matrimony app in the Top 12
NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interbrand, the world's leading brand consultancy, has launched its 2023 Breakthrough Brands Report—with the metaverse, AI and sustainable tech brands leading the way in disrupting the global market, shifting our understanding of the world and shaping consumer behavior.
In partnership with Vox Media, Interbrand's influential Breakthrough Brands Report reveals the 30 most innovative brands that are breaking through a crowded landscape and building bold identities rooted in a clear vision. The top 12 names, in particular, are making iconic moves to become the next generation of legacy brands.
Interbrand has identified an additional 18 brands which represent the emerging trends across evolving beauty & wellness, merging sustainability & style, shaping new tastes around food, and brands that are bringing a next-gen approach.
This year's report has grouped brands into 'Arenas,' each of which outlines the core human needs and cultural shifts brands are equipped to deliver against. Today's brands have infinite potential to expand and evolve -- they no longer fit just one category or industry.
The brands in this year's report include OpenAI, which gained 1 million users in just five days via ChatGPT; Neko Health, an affordable health-tech experience from Spotify founder Daniel Ek; Zepeto, Asia's largest metaverse platform; Betterhalf, a matrimony app used by 100 million professionals in India; and Fishwife, a chic canned fish brand.
This is the 6th edition of the report, which in previous years has successfully predicted challenger brands set to become famous names and achieve impressive growth, including Mythical Games (2022), Athletic Brewing (2021), Maven Clinic (2020), Slack (2017), and Headspace (2016).
For the second consecutive year, more than 50% of 2023's Breakthrough Brands have founders or C-suite members who are women or people of color.
Daniel Binns, Global Chief Growth Officer and CEO, Interbrand New York, said: "This year's analysis of brands represents what's happening in society and culture today. Most industries are becoming crowded with a multitude of brands providing similar things. Brands making bold moves to stand out have the best chance of being successful."
Neha Singh, Founder and CEO, Obsess, said: "Brands are recognizing the power of 3D, virtual environments to create more immersive and engaging shopping experiences. As virtual stores become a mainstream way for brands to form deeper connections with consumers, the next few years will be pivotal for the retail industry to adapt."
The full report can be downloaded here: https://interbrand.com/new-york/breakthrough-brands/
Interbrand's 2023 Breakthrough Brands:
OpenAI - AI researchers behind the world's most talked-about chatbot
Zepeto - avatar-based metaverse platform
Eight Sleep - pioneer of smart sleep
CAKE - high-performance electric motorbikes
HiPhi - premium electric vehicles
KidSuper - of-the-moment creative studio
Fishwife - ethically-sourced tinned seafood
Bilt - rewards platform for renters
Betterhalf - fastest-growing matrimony app
Obsess - immersive ecommerce developer
Neko Health - body scanning health tech
Sila Nanotechnologies - battery materials provider
Acid League - gut-friendly gastronomy
Augustinus Bader - luxury skincare formula
Blank Street - affordable, convenient coffee-to-go
Candela - next-gen electric boats
Caraway - colorful non-toxic cookware
Chopova Lowena - modern luxury that's sustainable and gender-neutral
Crumbl Cookies - cookies for the cookie-obsessed
DRESSX - digital fashion brand
Fisker - EVs for a cleaner future
Fly by Jing - sauces that blend East and West
Jolie Skin Co - the world's best shower filter
Maude - sophisticated take on sexual wellness
Ono - environmentally friendly urban logistics vehicles
Our Place - kitchen cookware's future design icons
Season Eqpt - inclusive snowboard and ski equipment
Slutty Vegan - refreshingly bold vegan chain
Talea - beer and taprooms with a woman's touch
Topicals - skincare brand that also supports mental health
