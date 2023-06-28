GLOBE LIFE HELPS MAKE TOMORROW BETTER FOR MEALS OF HOPE

MCKINNEY, Texas, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Liberty National Division raised $91,166 for Meals of Hope, an organization that serves southwest Florida. This donation will fund their Out of School program, which provides meals to children and families on weekends and during the summer.

The annual competition challenged Agency Owners and representatives of Liberty National Division to drive donations and help Make Tomorrow Better.

The Keith Mitchell Agencies of Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi won this year's competition, by collectively raising $31,990.

"I am proud of my team for stepping up to help families in need," said Mitchell. "Globe Life is committed to making a positive impact where we live, work, and visit, and Meals of Hope perfectly aligns with that mission."

Steve Popper, President and CEO of Meals of Hope, shared his gratitude saying, "Donations received will provide more than 290,000 meals through mobile food pantries and afterschool programs. We are grateful for your passion and the impact this will make on the residents of southwest Florida."

Meals of Hope is committed to bringing people together to fight the hunger epidemic. Founded in 2007, Meals of Hope has packed over 80 million meals that have been donated to communities in need across the nation and around the world.

"Everyone should have equal access to food and shelter, and we're grateful to have partnered with an organization that brings the community together to provide that access," said Steve DiChiaro, Liberty National Division CEO.

