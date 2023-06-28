Hallmark Cards, Inc. Adds Esther George to its Board of Directors

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark has announced Esther L. George, retired president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, is elected to its board of directors.

George joined the Federal Reserve in 1982 and throughout her 40 years of leadership, has held many responsibilities. In 2009, during the Great Financial Crisis, she was called to Washington, D.C. to serve as the Federal Reserve's acting director. There, she led supervision of all banks, including the largest bank in the United States. She was appointed president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in August 2011.

As president and CEO, George directed Federal Reserve activities in a seven-state region with offices in Kansas City, Omaha, Oklahoma City, and Denver. In her role, Esther saw all facets of the economy, developing a deep understanding of consumer motivations, trends, and market segments across a wide range of businesses. The most visible part of her job as president was participating in the Federal Open Market Committee's policy deliberations. As a voting member, she helped set U.S. monetary policy.

Under her leadership, the Bank was known for developing high-performing, strategic leaders, a very strong innovative culture, research expertise and deep competencies in technology services.

Esther was recognized for her work to ensure that the Bank forged a strong connection to communities and businesses as well as being a champion for inclusion and diversity. She formed the Division of Community Engagement and Inclusion, increasing the Bank's focus on its employees and the communities it serves.

"I have known Esther for years and feel fortunate to have someone with her unique business acumen and experience join our board," Hallmark's Executive Chairman Don Hall, Jr. said. "Having led at the highest levels of our economy during some of the most economically turbulent times, we believe Esther's experience, strategic skills, understanding of culture, values and the Kansas City community will be a great compliment to our board."

"I am honored to be named to the board of directors at Hallmark," George said. "It means a great deal to me to be a part of such enduring brands and a company whose purpose is to enrich lives."

A Missouri native, George currently serves as chair of the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation Board of Trustees in Kansas City. She received a B.S.B.A. degree in Business Administration from Missouri Western State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Missouri – Kansas City. She is also a graduate of the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking and the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

George joins seven other directors on the Hallmark board, including David Dillon, retired CEO of the Kroger Company; Pauline Fischer, founder and principal of PMF Media Group; Nancye Green, founding partner, Donovan/Green; Janet Rollé, CEO of the American Ballet Theatre; Mike Perry, Hallmark president and CEO; David Hall, Hallmark executive vice-chairman of the board; and Don Hall, Jr., Hallmark executive chairman of the board.

For more than 100 years, private and family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 20,000 worldwide, the multi-billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

