NEW HAMPSHIRE CORRECTIONS OFFICERS VOTE UNANIMOUSLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

Belknap County Department of Corrections Workers Chooses Teamsters Local 633

LACONIA, N.H., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corrections officers at Belknap County Department of Corrections have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 633.

"Congratulations to the 24 new members of Local 633 on their organizing victory," said Jeffrey Padellaro, Local 633 Secretary-Treasurer. "Local 633 is proud to represent police departments, court security officers, and corrections officers who keep communities across New Hampshire safe. We look forward to working with these new members to get them the compensation, workplace protections, and respect that they deserve."

"Corrections officers have some of the most dangerous occupations and should have the protections of a strong union contract," said Carl Bailey, Chairman of the Teamsters Law Enforcement League. "On behalf of the 50,000 law enforcement officers represented by the Teamsters Union, I am thrilled to welcome these brave men and women to America's strongest union."

Chartered in 1934, Teamsters Local 633 represents more than 4,700 workers in New Hampshire in several different sectors. For more information, visit teamsters633.com.

