O2 Web recognized among the leading Gold-level Adobe Commerce partners in North America

MONTREAL, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - O2 Web , the agency dedicated to the development and growth of integrated e-commerce solutions, has achieved Gold status in its partnership with Adobe Commerce , in addition to its Adobe Commerce Specialized Partner status. This recognition reinforces O2 Web's in-depth expertise and confirms its position among the leading Adobe Commerce partners in North America.

With 100+ experts holding over 35 Experience Cloud certifications, O2 Web has a wealth of experience in implementing Adobe Commerce projects for a diverse range of B2B and B2C customers. In April 2020, Adobe awarded O2 Web the prestigious "Digital Experience Emerging Solutions Partner of the Year".

"Customer satisfaction is what matters most to us, and this is underpinned by the solid expertise of our teams. By investing heavily in their Adobe Commerce certification, we ensure that we are at the forefront of innovation and meeting customer needs. We look forward to continuing this strategic collaboration with Adobe by investing in all areas of our practice and constantly innovating." Simon Robillard, Partner & Vice President, O2 Web

O2 Web is a fast-growing web agency that specializes in developing integrated, flexible and innovative e-commerce solutions for the B2B, D2C and B2C markets. The agency's clients include manufacturing companies and distributors (BRP, Master, Toromont CAT, etc.), major retailers (Must, Zadig & Voltaire, Patrick Morin, etc.) and large organizations (Cogeco, Arc'teryx, Thrasio, etc.). In all its dealings, O2 Web's commitment remains the same: helping clients effectively use new technologies to grow their business and achieve their full potential.

