Tundra Revolutionizes Contingent Workforce Programs by Partnering with CandidateX and TalentNet to Drive Diversity Initiatives

TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Tundra, a leading staffing and total talent management provider, announces its transformative partnership with CandidateX and TalentNet, to drive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives within customer contingent workforce programs.

Empowering True Talent: At Tundra, we're passionate about connecting top talent with the world's most recognizable brands. That's why we're proud to bring together the finest elements of technology, training, and recruitment practices by partnering with CandidateX and TalentNet. We provide our clients with a holistic recruitment solution that embraces genuine human connection and belonging. (CNW Group/Tundra Technical Solutions) (PRNewswire)

Tundra equips clients to forge effective DEI strategies within their organizations, fostering a more inclusive workforce

CandidateX, a trailblazer in inclusive hiring solutions, joins forces with Tundra to dismantle recruitment bias and create equal opportunities for underestimated talent.

By leveraging cutting-edge integrations and combining the power of CandidateX's software with TalentNet's intuitive talent community solution, Tundra empowers global brands to harness inclusivity data and insights. This unique feature allows businesses to effortlessly track the diversity of their talent pool against real-time census analytics, providing clients with direct access to multiple diverse job boards.

With this invaluable information at their fingertips, Tundra equips clients to forge effective DEI strategies within their organizations, fostering a more inclusive and equitable workforce.

As an industry-leading recruiting firm, Tundra is committed to ensuring fair and unbiased recruitment practices. To further solidify this commitment, Tundra's workforce completed CandidateX's Inclusive Recruiter e-Learning Program focusing on eradicating unconscious biases from the recruitment and hiring process.

As Tundra professionals earn the prestigious "Inclusive Recruiter" certification, both organizations strive to establish a new recruitment industry standard on a global scale.

"Our transformative partnership with CandidateX enables us to provide our customers with game-changing data insights and an equitable shortlisting process through e-Learning," exclaimed Micah Williams, President of Tundra.

"Through CandidateX's certification program, we equip our team with the tools to identify and eliminate unconscious bias in recruitment. We are thrilled to continue collaborating with CandidateX and take pride in being the first staffing firm to certify our recruiters as Inclusive Recruiters."

Sunil Dial, CEO and Co-Founder of CandidateX, recognizes the significance of partnering with organizations genuinely dedicated to enhancing the recruitment process.

"We are excited to join forces with Tundra - a truly authentic organization driven by DEI-action. Tundra wholeheartedly embraces positive change for diverse contingent workforce programs," commented Dial. "Partnering with a business that embodies its mission and integrates tangible DEI proof points is inspiring. We're excited to foster this ongoing collaboration with Tundra as we make inclusive hiring the new standard across the industry."

By investing in training, data, and tangible solutions, Tundra's collaboration with CandidateX and TalentNet stands at the forefront of DEI innovation. By utilizing cutting-edge technology and impactful strategies, they help empower organizations to break barriers, unlock untapped potential, and build diverse teams that drive exceptional results.

For further information about Tundra and its revolutionary partnership with CandidateX, please visit our dedicated diversity and inclusion page here.

About Tundra

Since 2004, Tundra has emerged as a global provider of total talent management solutions, sourcing top talent for the world's most recognizable brands. Widely known for pioneering a cutting-edge approach to Direct Source Curation, Tundra consistently receives recognition as one of North America's fastest-growing and largest staffing organizations. Last year, LinkedIn named Tundra the Diversity Champion in staffing and championed as the most engaging recruitment brand on the platform. Stay updated on our latest developments on LinkedIn or learn more about us on our website.

About CandidateX

'CandidateX creates inclusion-focused hiring solutions designed to increase access to opportunities for underestimated talent. CandidateX removes bias from the hiring process through its AI-enabled anonymization technology, and its e-Learning program to create 'Inclusive Recruiters'. The company was recognized by Sifted as an 'Early-Stage Startup to Watch' on the HR Tech Industry List 2022. For more information, visit Candidate X online: https://www.candidatex.co/candidatex-elearning/

About TalentNet

TalentNet introduced the world to a better way of sourcing in 2013 with the launch of the TalentNet contingent labor Direct Sourcing platform. Today, Direct Sourcing is one of the fastest-growing trends globally in talent acquisition. As the technology pioneer in Direct Sourcing, we empower some of the world's leading brands to provide job candidates with a seamless hiring experience while simplifying supply chain complexity and reducing cost. Our mission is to transform how organizations engage and acquire talent. For more information, visit https://talentnet.com/

