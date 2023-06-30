Thread Bolsters Leadership Team Adding Renowned Industry Innovator

GRAND FORKS, N.D., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thread, the leading technology company in enterprise-scale asset maintenance solutions for the energy and utilities sector, today announced the appointment of Arnaud Thiercelin to the newly created role of Chief Technical and Product Officer.

Mr. Thiercelin brings nearly two decades of experience in software development, team development, and the management of deep-stack embedded systems. His broad expertise, ranging from embedded systems to cloud infrastructure, positions him as a strategic leader who is poised to drive Thread's technology development efforts.

"Arnaud's wealth of knowledge in both technical and leadership aspects of software development makes him a valuable addition to the Thread team," said Josh Riedy, Founder and CEO of Thread. "His insights and forward-thinking approach will be crucial as we continue to advance our technology solutions for enterprises in the renewable energy sector."

Prior to joining Thread, Mr. Thiercelin served as Chief Product Officer at Smarkets, Head of Enterprise Product at Auterion, and Head of R&D of North America at DJI. This blend of international experience and cross-functional leadership will be pivotal as Thread accelerates its growth and expands its technological capabilities.

"Thread represents a unique convergence of energy, utilities, and digital transformation, an intersection I am excited to contribute to," said Thiercelin. "I look forward to working closely with the talented team at Thread to build solutions that make a meaningful impact on our clients' businesses and contribute to a sustainable future."

In his new role as Chief Technical and Product Officer, Mr. Thiercelin will drive Thread's product strategy and shape the future of the company's proprietary technology that automates enterprise inspection workflows. His leadership will further cement Thread's position as a technology frontrunner in the expanding renewable energy sector.

Thread has established itself as a technology trailblazer, growing from a startup to serving Fortune 500 energy and utility companies, as well as DoD clients. Mr. Thiercelin's addition to the team bolsters the company's commitment to fostering regional economic growth, driving job creation, and propelling the digitization of the world's critical infrastructure.

About Thread: Thread, formerly Airtonomy, is the leading technology solution for enterprises seeking to streamline and transform critical infrastructure lifecycle management. Leveraging its proprietary, data-driven, and robust platform technology, Thread embeds uncrewed aerial systems and robotics with a suite of applications to automate enterprise inspection workflows. In doing so, digital asset information becomes vital to stakeholder decision management within the enterprise while also being easier and more efficient to maintain up-to-date information.

For more information, please visit http://www.thread.one.

