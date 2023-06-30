TouchTunes Launches "Toby Keith Presents: Made In America" an Exclusive Artist Playlist Collaboration with Toby Keith

The award-winning jukebox platform will donate proceeds to support OK Kids Korral - Founded by The Toby Keith Foundation

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TouchTunes , the largest in-venue interactive music and entertainment platform in the United States has partnered with superstar Toby Keith for the launch of the exclusive artist-curated playlist, "Toby Keith Presents: Made In America," which is now available on TouchTunes jukeboxes nationwide and through our industry-leading jukebox mobile app , just in time for the Independence Day holiday weekend.

"Toby Keith Presents: Made In America" will feature patriotic classics from Toby Keith's catalog of chart-topping hits as well as picks from some of country music's greatest artists. As part of TouchTunes' ongoing commitment to bring together music fans from all walks of life in impactful ways, a portion of the proceeds from plays of songs on this special playlist from now until Labor Day (September 3, 2023) will be donated to OK Kids Korral, Founded by The Toby Keith Foundation. OK Kids Korral provides state-of-the-art housing for pediatric cancer patients and their families. It is designed to make life a little easier by providing a safe, convenient, and hopeful place for families to connect with each other, and focus on the well-being of their children.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with legend Toby Keith in this way," said Ross Honey, President & CEO of TouchTunes. "At TouchTunes, we exist to connect people through the power of music, and we're grateful for the opportunity to do so in support of this important cause."

About TouchTunes

TouchTunes is the largest in-venue interactive music and entertainment platform, with its connected jukeboxes featured in more than 65,000 bars, restaurants, breweries and other social venues across North America and Europe. TouchTunes' platform provides location-based digital solutions that inspire social interactions through shared experiences. Music is the core of TouchTunes' experience, with millions of songs played daily across the network and a popular companion mobile app that lets anyone find nearby jukebox locations, create playlists and control the in-venue music directly from their phone. TouchTunes supports a highly scalable digital out-of-home activation platform that provides targeted advertising and promotional opportunities for consumer brands, and features a network of over 2,500 local jukebox operators who install equipment and take responsibility for maintenance, promotion, service and support. In addition, TouchTunes extends its services with TouchTunes Unlimited, a subscription-based music solution catered to workplaces such as offices, co-working spaces, warehouses, fulfillment centers, retail establishments, and universities. TouchTunes is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, Montreal and London. For more information, visit http://www.touchtunes.com and follow TouchTunes on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest company news.

About Toby Keith:

Arguably the most prolific self-directed creative force in country's modern era, Toby Keith has amassed 42 top 10 hits, 32 No. 1s, 40 million albums sold and more than 10 billion streams largely on the strength of his own songwriting and producing, and under the banner of his own Show Dog Nashville record label. Among his many accomplishments, the New York based all-genre Songwriters Hall of Fame (2015), the National Medal of Arts (2021), the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (2021), and BMI Icon (2022) are his most treasured.

About OK Kids Korral:

OK Kids Korral helps make life a little easier for children with cancer by providing a safe, convenient, and hopeful place for families to connect with each other and focus on the well-being of their child. OK Kids Korral provides daytime and overnight lodging for pediatric patients and their families. The state of the art facilities at OK Kids Korral are designed to create a relaxing haven for the entire family.

