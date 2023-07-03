Guiyang City: heading for stronger ecological industry and more sustainable ecological prosperity

GUIYANG, China, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, relying on the advantages of rich forest resources, Guiyang City has prioritized the new path of ecological and green development, vigorously developed the under-forest economy, cultivated and strengthened green ecological agriculture so as to accelerate the green transformation and upgrading with sustainable ecological prosperity.

On the premise of protecting forest resources and ecosystem function, Guiyang City has been scientifically and rationally utilizing forest resources, vigorously implementing under-forest planting and cultivation, and developing under-forest industries such as distinctive forest fungi, forest medicine, forest birds, and forest bees, thus initiating new prospects of under-forest economy. Nowadays, under-forest economy has become the "green productivity" of Guiyang's distinctive economy. Wudang District has developed green agriculture such as fruits and vegetables, tea industry, edible fungi, etc. in mountainous areas. Qingzhen City has utilized forest resources to develop D. rubrovolvata planting, which has provided more employment opportunities for local villagers and increased their income, according to Guiyang Ecological Civilization Construction Commission.

Guiyang City has been vigorously developing the "picking economy" with the advancing of ecological industry. About 6,000 mu of Yang'ai Tea Plantation in Gui'an New District has become one of the "internet-famous sites" for tourists to take the perfect snap. In Qiantao Township, Huaxi District, Guiyang City, there are 4 tea farms, about 3,000 mu of tea plantation. Tea enterprises have also developed tea beer, tea dishes, etc., with multiple applications of one kind of tea to strengthen the tea industry. Yanlou Town, Huaxi District has established an Orchard Plantation Base to plant yellow peach, prunus, etc. The planting area of ecological strawberries has increased year by year, attracting tourists to pick them and promoting the development of tourism.

Guiyang City has hastened to adjust industrial structure, focused on the flower industry, and taken the road of green development. At present, there are more than 500 nurseries in Guiyang, and six large-scale seedling and flower trading markets have been established. The Pingba Farm Cherry Blossom Garden in Gui'an New District covers an area of over 24,000 mu with about 700,000 cherry blossom trees. It is currently the largest cherry blossom base in the world with concentrated and contiguous planting areas. In flower blossoming seasons, the spectacular and magnificent sight attracts tens of thousands of tourists to come and stimulates local rural tourism.

Guiyang City has accelerated the intensive processing of ecological agricultural products and created a development model for the whole industrial chain, which has achieved fruitful results. The Xiaoxihu Ecological Farm on the banks of Hongfenghu Lake in Gui'an New District is a new rural complex, covering an area of over 1,000 mu, focusing on three major systems: agricultural planting, rural tourism, and health industry, bringing more employment opportunities for local farmers. In Sanhe Village, Dashi Bouyei People Township, Xiuwen County, more than 30 mu of forage has been planted, and a forage processing plant has been built, which has driven the beef cattle breeding industry. Furthermore, it has also developed the cultivation of edible fungi, thus a series of distinctive industries have been established preliminarily.

With one industry promoting multiple industries simultaneously, the industrial chain is becoming stronger, heading for more sustainable ecological prosperity. Thanks to ecological industries, Guiyang is drawing a beautiful picture of good ecology, prosperous industry, and wealthy people.

