Panasonic Releases Firmware Version 2.3 for GH6 To Support 4K 120p/100p HDMI output and BRAW recording

NEWARK, N.J., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panasonic announced the upcoming release of the Ver.2.3 firmware update program for the LUMIX GH6 to offer more flexible workflow. The firmware program will be available on the LUMIX Global Customer Support website, https://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/dsc/, on July 10, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. EDT.

Panasonic Logo (PRNewswire)

GH6 Firmware Version 2.3

RAW Video Recording to Blackmagic Design external recorder

12-bit RAW video in [5.7K],[C4K],[Anamorphic (4:3) 5.8K],[Anamorphic (4:3) 4.4K] can be output to Blackmagic Design monitor/recorder 'Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR' over HDMI to be saved as Blackmagic RAW.

*Please refer to the Blackmagic Design website for the information on the corresponding firmware version of the Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR.

*DaVinci Resolve or DaVinci Resolve Studio is required to play back and edit Blackmagic RAW data.

*When the [Rec Quality] is set to 5.7K/60p (50p) or C4K/120p (100p) and recording to a Blackmagic Design recorder, it is recommended to set the codec quality on the recorder to the following:

– When recording to an SSD: constant bitrate 5:1 or less

– When recording to an SD card: constant bitrate 8:1 or less

Support for 4K 120p/100p HDMI output

Either C4K 120p/100p or 4K 120p/100p video can be output to an external device over HDMI.

Through the firmware updates, Panasonic delivers future-ready solutions for more flexible filmmaking workflow using mirrorless cameras.

'Blackmagic Design' and 'Blackmagic RAW' are registered trademarks of Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.

Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

All functions may not be available depending on the situation.

Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2022, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us.

Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Lumix:

Internet http:// us.panasonic.com/news

Facebook http://www.facebook.com/lumix

Instagram http://www.instagram.com/lumixusa

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America