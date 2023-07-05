Wilson Partners with NBA Draftees to Support Local YMCAs through NBA Summer League Play

Jett Howard, Cam Whitmore and Jalen Wilson to raise funds through on-court performance in Las Vegas

CHICAGO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sporting Goods Co. today announces its commitment to enable access to play at local YMCAs with three members of the 2023 NBA Draft class. Building upon the brand's existing national partnership with YMCA of the USA (Y-USA – the national resource office for the 2,600 Ys across the country), Wilson will donate to local YMCAs in the new NBA team markets of Jett Howard, Cam Whitmore and Jalen Wilson, respectively.

"Having the opportunity to partner with three NBA rookies as they step onto the big stage at Summer League is really special to Wilson," said Kevin Murphy, General Manager, Wilson Team Sports. "Raising money for YMCAs in their new team markets is a really tremendous way to start their pro careers, making a lasting impression on their youngest fans, Y youth members."

Wilson will make a minimum $5,000 donation on each athlete's behalf to the respective local YMCA. Then, Howard, Whitmore and Wilson will have the opportunity to raise the brand's donation through their performance at the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, July 7-17. The athletes will raise $100 for each point scored and $50 for each assist, with the potential to max out at $10,000 donated from Wilson, per local YMCA.

"I'm so excited to be starting my professional career in Orlando, and having the opportunity to give back to kids in Central Florida through my Summer League games is really amazing," said Jett Howard, 11th overall Draft pick and Orlando Magic rookie. "I'm not that far removed from the age of the kids at the Y, so being able to partner with Wilson to be a positive influence and relatable role model is so special."

Following the conclusion of Summer League, Wilson will visit local YMCAs in Orlando, Houston and Brooklyn, surprising and delighting young members with athlete appearances, basketball clinics and check presentations.

Wilson's Summer League-adjacent program is part of a multi-year national partnership with Y-USA, now in its third year. The agreement has provided $1,500,000 in funding over three years to enable equity and access to sport for underserved youth. Wilson's programming aims to motivate youth to actively participate, through exposure to real-life experiences such as career fairs and mentorship, as well as access to courts, fields, events and industry-leading sporting goods.

To track the athletes' fundraising throughout NBA Summer League, please visit Wilson.com and follow along on social @wilsonbasketball.

About Wilson:

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co. , a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, sportswear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation to sport at every level of play. It uses player insights to develop products that push equipment innovation into new territories and empower athletes at every level to perform at their best. Visit www.wilson.com for more information.

In Basketball, Wilson is the supplier of Official Game Basketballs for the National Basketball Association® (NBA), the Women's National Basketball Association® (WNBA), National Collegiate Athletic Association® (NCAA) for March Madness and the Final Four, Basketball Champions League (BCL), Basketball Africa League (BAL), FIBA 3x3 and approximately 39 High School State Associations.

About the Y:

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they're from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y's goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at www.ymca.org.

