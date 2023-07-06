CUROXEN® Wound Ointment Eradicates Drug-Resistant Candida Auris

In vitro laboratory study shows CUROXEN OTC wound ointment kills >99.99% of Candida auris

AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OrganiCare, a manufacturer of topical over-the-counter wound ointments, announced today that its OTC wound ointment, CUROXEN, has been shown to kill more than 99.99% of Candida auris*.

The testing was performed by an independent accredited laboratory using the ASTM E2315 suspension time-kill method. CUROXEN has previously been shown to kill other common and resistant microbes, including MRSA, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aerugoinosa, Enterococcus facecalis and E. coli.

C. auris is a relatively new fungus which can cause serious infection and even lead to death. It is often resistant to current medicines1. Healthcare facilities as well as governmental bodies are increasingly concerned, and the CDC has classified C. auris as an urgent Antimicrobial Resistant (AR) threat2. New treatments and approaches are urgently needed to address this new threat.

Developed in Italy, CUROXEN is used by physicians in Europe in various clinical settings to help treat difficult wounds. CUROXEN is formulated using natural ingredients that undergo a unique process that forms peroxide bonds and oxygenates an olive oil-base.

This formula has broad-spectrum antimicrobial and antifungal properties that offer powerful healing properties. CUROXEN can be applied topically to reduce the chances of infection through various types of wounds, such as surgical site incisions, feeding tubes, central lines, and pressure ulcers. Based on this new data, CUROXEN could be an important tool for healthcare facilities to combat this new resistant threat, C. auris.

OrganiCare, CUROXEN's manufacturer, is passionate about their mission to create OTC healthcare products with safe, natural, and effective ingredients, unlike current petrochemical-based drug products. To learn more please contact Caroline Goodner at caroline@organicare.com and learn more at CUROXEN.com.

*An independent accredited laboratory (non-human/non-animal) study measured the amount of germs killed in 30 minutes. CUROXEN killed 99.99% of Candida auris. Claims based on traditional homeopathic practice and laboratory testing, not accepted medical evidence. Not FDA-evaluated.

